GBP/USD Price Analysis: Acceptance above 23.6% Fibo. favors bulls ahead of US Q1 GDP

- GBP/USD struggles to attract follow-through buying and trades in a narrow range on Thursday.
- Reduced Fed rate cut bets and speculations about more aggressive BoE easing act as a headwind.
- The technical setup warrants some caution before positioning for any further appreciating move.
The GBP/USD pair consolidates its strong recovery gains registered over the past two days, from the 1.2300 mark or the YTD low set earlier this week and oscillates in a range during the Asian session on Thursday. Spot prices currently trade near the 1.2465 region, unchanged for the day as traders await more cues about the Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate-cut path before placing fresh directional bets.
Hence, the focus will remain glued to important US macro data – the Advance Q1 GDP report later today and the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index on Friday. In the meantime, expectations that the Fed will delay cutting interest rates in the wake of sticky inflation continue to act as a tailwind for the US Dollar (USD). Apart from this, speculations about more aggressive policy easing by the Bank of England (BoE) undermine demand for the British Pound (GBP) and act as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair.
From a technical perspective, acceptance above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the March-April downfall favors bullish traders and supports prospects for a further appreciating move. Hence, some follow-through strength beyond the 1.2500 psychological mark, en route to the 1.2530-1.2535 region or the 38.2% Fibo. level, looks like a distinct possibility. That said, oscillators on the daily chart are still holding in the negative territory, suggesting that the latter should act as a headwind and cap the upside for the GBP/USD pair.
On the flip side, the 1.2425 area now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the 1.2400 round figure. Some follow-through selling could drag the GBP/USD pair back towards the 1.2350 intermediate support en route to the 1.2300 mark, or the YTD low touched on Tuesday. A convincing break below the latter will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and pave the way for an extension of the recent downtrend from the March swing high. Spot prices might then slide to the 1.2245 area before dropping to the 1.2200 mark.
GBP/USD daily chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2465
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1.2464
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2529
|Daily SMA50
|1.2627
|Daily SMA100
|1.2651
|Daily SMA200
|1.256
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.247
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2423
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2499
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2367
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2894
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2575
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2452
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2441
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2434
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2405
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2387
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2482
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2499
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2529
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
