GBP/USD Price Analysis: 50-day SMA guards immediate upside

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD bulls catch a breather after two-day uptrend.
  • Normal RSI conditions back bounce off 10-week-old support line, 50% Fibonacci retracement.
  • Falling trend line from February 24 offers an extra hurdle to the north.

GBP/USD cools down after two consecutive days of upside, takes rounds to 1.3800 during Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote fails to extend the last week’s recovery from an ascending trend line from January 18 and a 50% Fibonacci retracement level of run-up from December 11, 2020, to February 24, 2021.

Given the RSI staying firm around 45.00, the quote’s run-up targeting 50-day SMA, near 1.3840, can’t be ruled out. However, a clear break above this will have to cross a one-month-long resistance line, at 1.3887 by the press time, to recall the GBP/USD bulls.

Following that, the 1.4000 threshold and the monthly top surrounding 1.4020 should offer intermediate halts before propelling the quote to February’s peak near 1.4245.

Alternatively, a confluence of the stated support line and 50% Fibonacci retracement level near 1.3685-80 becomes a tough nut to crack for the GBP/USD bears.

While a downside break of 1.3680 can direct the cable to the south towards a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3556, any further weakness will be tamed by the yearly bottom surrounding 1.3450.

GBP/USD daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3791
Today Daily Change 4 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.03%
Today daily open 1.3787
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3876
Daily SMA50 1.3833
Daily SMA100 1.3629
Daily SMA200 1.3266
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3813
Previous Daily Low 1.373
Previous Weekly High 1.3877
Previous Weekly Low 1.3671
Previous Monthly High 1.4243
Previous Monthly Low 1.3566
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3781
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3762
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.374
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3694
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3658
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3823
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3859
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3905

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

