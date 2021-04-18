GBP/USD Price Analysis: 200-SMA, previous resistance line test pullback above 1.3800

  • GBP/USD extends late Friday’s consolidation near two-week top.
  • Bullish MACD signals challenge sellers entry, one-month-old resistance line will test fresh buying.

GBP/USD consolidates recent gains around 1.3825 amid Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cable sellers jostle with an ascending support line, previous resistance, from April 08 and 200-SMA while staying below a one-month-long resistance line.

Given the bullish MACD and the strength of the 1.3825-20 immediate support confluence, the quote is likely to portray another attempt to cross the key resistance line around 1.3855.

However, a downside break of 1.3820 will not hesitate to break the 1.3800 round-figure, which in turn should direct GBP/USD sellers toward double-bottom around 1.3670. During the fall, the 1.3700 threshold may offer an intermediate halt.

Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 1.3855 immediate hurdle will challenge the monthly top surrounding 1.3920.

Though, any further rise beyond 1.3920 will have to cross the March 19 high near 1.3960 before directing the GBP/USD bulls to the 1.4000 round-figure.

GBP/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Further upside expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3828
Today Daily Change -4 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.03%
Today daily open 1.3832
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3778
Daily SMA50 1.3864
Daily SMA100 1.3707
Daily SMA200 1.3364
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3844
Previous Daily Low 1.3716
Previous Weekly High 1.3844
Previous Weekly Low 1.3669
Previous Monthly High 1.4017
Previous Monthly Low 1.3671
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3795
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3765
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3751
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3669
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3623
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3879
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3925
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4007

 

 

EUR/USD lower ground near 1.1975, down 0.07% intraday, following a sluggish start to the week's trading during Monday's Asian session. The sellers battle 50-HMA while teasing the double-top bearish chart formation on the hourly play.

The British Pound was the most benefited from risk-appetite, recovering from an intraday low of 1.3715 on Friday to hit a weekly high of 1.3842, closing it a handful of pips below the level. GBP/USD has turned bullish in the near-term, with an immediate resistance at 1.3845.

Bitcoin price shows massive sell-off as it slid from $60,900 to $51,541. This crash comes after rumors of the US treasury charging several financial institutions for money laundering using cryptocurrency emerge.

EUR/USD lower ground near 1.1975, down 0.07% intraday, following a sluggish start to the week's trading during Monday's Asian session. The sellers battle 50-HMA while teasing the double-top bearish chart formation on the hourly play.

At the end of last week, we saw UK stocks rise above 7,000, a momentous day for the market and the first time that the FTSE 100 has risen above this level since February 2020. We expect further gains for the FTSE 100.

