GBP/USD Price Analysis: 200-SMA, previous resistance line test pullback above 1.3800

- GBP/USD extends late Friday’s consolidation near two-week top.
- Bullish MACD signals challenge sellers entry, one-month-old resistance line will test fresh buying.
GBP/USD consolidates recent gains around 1.3825 amid Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cable sellers jostle with an ascending support line, previous resistance, from April 08 and 200-SMA while staying below a one-month-long resistance line.
Given the bullish MACD and the strength of the 1.3825-20 immediate support confluence, the quote is likely to portray another attempt to cross the key resistance line around 1.3855.
However, a downside break of 1.3820 will not hesitate to break the 1.3800 round-figure, which in turn should direct GBP/USD sellers toward double-bottom around 1.3670. During the fall, the 1.3700 threshold may offer an intermediate halt.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 1.3855 immediate hurdle will challenge the monthly top surrounding 1.3920.
Though, any further rise beyond 1.3920 will have to cross the March 19 high near 1.3960 before directing the GBP/USD bulls to the 1.4000 round-figure.
GBP/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3828
|Today Daily Change
|-4 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|1.3832
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3778
|Daily SMA50
|1.3864
|Daily SMA100
|1.3707
|Daily SMA200
|1.3364
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3844
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3716
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3844
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3669
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4017
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3671
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3795
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3765
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3751
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3669
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3623
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3879
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3925
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4007
