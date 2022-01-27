GBP/USD Price Analysis: 200-SMA, monthly support test bears post-Fed

- GBP/USD remains on the back foot around short-term critical supports.
- Downbeat MACD lines, failure to keep the bounce off one-month-old horizontal support area favor bears.
- Bulls need to cross fortnight-old resistance line to retake control.
GBP/USD battles key supports as sellers poke 1.3460 during early Thursday.
The cable pair broke the 200-SMA following the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) hawkish verdicts. However, clear trading beneath the same becomes necessary to convince the bears.
Other than the sustained trading below the 200-SMA level of 1.3478, GBP/USD sellers also need to conquer the horizontal area from December 23, around 1.3435-30, to stay in the driver’s seat.
Given the bearish MACD signals and the pair’s latest pullback, GBP/USD prices are likely to conquer the aforementioned supports, which in turn will direct the quote towards 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of December 2021 to January 2022 upside, around 1.3385.
Following that, the mid-December high near 1.3375 can act as a validation point to the south-run targeting the 1.3300 threshold.
Alternatively, recovery moves need to stay beyond the 200-SMA level of 1.3478 to challenge the 38.2% Fibo. level near 1.3525.
Though, GBP/USD bulls remain unconvinced till the quote stays below a two-week-long descending trend line, around 1.3575 by the press time.
GBP/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.346
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|1.3462
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3573
|Daily SMA50
|1.3422
|Daily SMA100
|1.3534
|Daily SMA200
|1.3726
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3525
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3444
|Previous Weekly High
|1.369
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3546
|Previous Monthly High
|1.355
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3161
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3475
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3494
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3429
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3397
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3349
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3509
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3557
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3589
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
