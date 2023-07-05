GBP/USD Price Analysis: 200-HMA defends Cable buyers around 1.2700, US/UK statistics eyed

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD bounces off 200-HMA to pare Wednesday’s losses, lacks clear directions of late.
  • UK/US PMIs, US ADP Employment Change decorate the calendar.
  • Steady RSI, sluggish MACD signals keep Cable buyers on the table.
  • Three-week-long horizontal region appears strong upside hurdle; Pound Sterling bears aim for 1.2660 after 200-HMA break.

GBP/USD picks up bids to reverse the latest daily losses while defending the 1.2700 round figure as it prints the 1.2705 mark amid the early hours of Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Cable pair bounces off the 200-Hour Moving Average (HMA).

Also read: GBP/USD drops below 1.2700 post FOMC minutes release

It’s worth noting that the Pound Sterling’s latest rebound from the key moving average justifies the steady RSI (14) line, as well as sluggish MACD, which in turn suggests the pair’s another attempt to cross a downward-sloping resistance line from June 27, at 1.2735 by the press time.

Following that, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of June 16-29 fall, at 1.2750, can challenge the Cable buyers before directing them to a three-week-old horizontal resistance area surrounding 1.2805-10.

In a case where the GBP/USD price remains firmer past 1.2810, the odds of witnessing a tough fight to cross the previous monthly high of around 1.2850, which is also the yearly peak, can’t be ruled out.

On the flip side, a clear break of the 200-HMA level of 1.2690 can quickly fetch the Cable pair towards the late June swing high of around 1.2660. However, the June 29 bottom surrounding 1.2590 can challenge the GBP/USD bears afterward.

Should the Pound Sterling bears smash the 1.2590 level, they will aim for the previous monthly low of 1.2368.

GBP/USD: Hourly chart

Trend: Limited recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2706
Today Daily Change -0.0007
Today Daily Change % -0.06%
Today daily open 1.2713
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2679
Daily SMA50 1.2559
Daily SMA100 1.239
Daily SMA200 1.2132
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.274
Previous Daily Low 1.2684
Previous Weekly High 1.276
Previous Weekly Low 1.2591
Previous Monthly High 1.2848
Previous Monthly Low 1.2369
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2718
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2705
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2685
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2656
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2629
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2741
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2768
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2796

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD awaits Australia trade data around 0.6650 as China woes, hawkish Fed clues lure sellers

AUD/USD awaits Australia trade data around 0.6650 as China woes, hawkish Fed clues lure sellers

AUD/USD licks its wounds around mid-0.6600s amid a sluggish start to Thursday’s Asian session, after posting the first daily loss in five. In doing so, the Aussie pair portrays the cautious mood ahead of Australian trade numbers for May, as well as recently mixed catalysts surrounding the Fed.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD bears approach 1.0825 support confluence on 50-DMA break

EUR/USD bears approach 1.0825 support confluence on 50-DMA break

EUR/USD holds lower grounds at the weekly bottom surrounding 1.0850 amid the early hours of Thursday in Asia. The Euro pair justifies the previous day’s closing beneath the 50-DMA, the first clear break in three weeks, while also keeping the bears on the table after a three-day downtrend.

EUR/USD News

Gold retreats towards $1,890 as United States employment, activity data loom

Gold retreats towards $1,890 as United States employment, activity data loom

Gold price drops back towards multi-month-old horizontal support amid risk-off mood. Sour sentiment, hawkish Federal Reserve Minutes propel US Dollar and weigh on XAU/USD. United States ADP Employment Change, ISM Services PMI eyed for clear directions.

Gold News

Fantom price is dependent on its investors to prevent another potential downtrend

Fantom price is dependent on its investors to prevent another potential downtrend

Fantom price was on a path of recovery as the altcoin was slowly but consistently painting green on the charts. This was interrupted over the past 24 hours when the broader market cues reached the cryptocurrency, leaving FTM now reliant on its investors, who are making a comeback.

Read more

Dollar hit strong resistance, be aware of drop

Dollar hit strong resistance, be aware of drop

Markets have been slow, as expected, because of 4ht of July holiday in the US. Another reason for some slow moves was also waiting for the Fed minutes, when did not get any new important policy information as a lot had already been said last week.

Read more

