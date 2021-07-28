GBP/USD Price Analysis: 1.3900 remains a tough to crack for bulls ahead of Fed

- GBP/USD consolidates before the next push higher.
- The cable awaits acceptance above 1.3900 to retest 100-DMA.
- RSI remains bullish, keeping the bulls hopeful ahead of the Fed.
GBP/USD has stalled its two-day uptrend, as the sellers continue to lurk just below the 1.3900 level.
However, with the UK considering a travel corridor between the US for freer movement and easing Brexit concerns, the GBP traders remain hopeful for another leg higher.
Meanwhile, the US dollar holds its recent lower ground heading into the critical Fed decision, awaiting fresh hints on taper timing for the next direction.
Looking at the cable technically, the GBP bulls await a firm break above the 1.3900 round number, in order to test the offers at 100-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at 1.3924.
Further up, the mildly bearish 50-DMA at 1.3951 could be on the buyers’ radars.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in the bullish space, adding credence to a potential move higher.
GBP/USD: Daily chart
On the flip side, horizontal 21-DMA at 1.3801 will offer strong support on any sustained pullbacks.
Ahead of that level, the 1.3850 psychological mark could be probed. If the selling pressure intensifies, a further drop towards the upward-sloping 200-DMA at 1.3726 could be in the offing.
GBP/USD: Additional levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3876
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.3879
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3797
|Daily SMA50
|1.3961
|Daily SMA100
|1.3924
|Daily SMA200
|1.3723
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3894
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3767
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3787
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3572
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4249
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3787
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3846
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3816
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3799
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3719
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3672
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3927
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3974
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4054
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
