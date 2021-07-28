UK PM Johnson: A travel corridor for freer movement between UK and US is being considered

A travel corridor between the UK and US for free movement is being considered, the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in an interview with LBC.

He added that the UK-US travel corridor will likely allow people to "come freely in a way that they normally do".

Additional comments

“If we are sensible and cautious then we can see a very very strong economic recovery. “

“Vaccines are enabling us to make this economic recovery.”

“August 16 [date for easing of self-isolation restrictions] is 'nailed on.”

“Will see a steady economic recovery this year though there will be bumps along the road.”

“This is a tough time financially for the government.”

Britain reported 23,511 new covid cases in the latest 24 hours, according to official figures released on Tuesday.

Market reaction

GBP/USD caught a fresh bid on the above comments, now heading back towards 1.3900. The spot was last seen trading at 1.3878, modestly flat on the day, bouncing off daily lows at 1.3864.