- GBP/USD remains depressed around two-week low, sidelined of late.
- Clear downside break of short-term key support, 200-SMA keep sellers hopeful.
- RSI conditions, 100-SMA restrict immediate downside ahead of the multi-month low marked in May.
GBP/USD licks its wounds around a fortnight low, after dropping the most in two weeks, as the 100-SMA probes the downturn during Thursday’s Asian session. Even so, the cable pair stays pressured around 1.2480-80 levels by the press time.
Although nearly oversold RSI (14) joins the 100-SMA to challenge the pair sellers around 1.2460, bearish MACD signals and sustained trading below 200-SMA keep sellers hopeful.
Also favoring the bears is the pair’s downside break of an ascending support line from May 13, now resistance around 1.2700.
It’s worth noting, however, that multiple supports around the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of April-May fall could challenge the GBP/USD bears around 1.2385, even if the quote drops below the 100-SMA level of 1.2460.
Following that, a broad one-month-old horizontal area surrounding 1.2275-55 will be a tough nut to crack for the pair sellers.
On the contrary, recovery moves could initially aim for the 200-SMA and May’s peak, respectively around 1.2550 and 1.2670, before targeting the support-turned-resistance line near 1.2700.
Should the GBP/USD bulls manage to keep reins past 1.2700, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2765 will be in focus.
GBP/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2486
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0118
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.94%
|Today daily open
|1.2604
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2449
|Daily SMA50
|1.2752
|Daily SMA100
|1.3089
|Daily SMA200
|1.3322
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2656
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2561
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2667
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2472
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2667
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2155
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2597
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.262
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2557
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2511
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2462
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2653
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2703
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2749
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls could be about to throw in the towel, but the 38.2% Fibo is key
AUD/USD is flat on the day and trading in the middle of the overnight ranges. Aussie is consolidating the recent volatility and has left a doji on the daily chart. The price could be in for some sideways action as markets take a rest bite ahead of more critical US events.
EUR/USD aims to recapture weekly lows ahead of US NFP
The EUR/USD pair is juggling around 1.0650 after a sheer downside move from 1.0730 on Thursday. A sluggish consolidation move is indicating the occurrence of an intensive selling action, which will expose the asset to more downside.
Gold finds offers around $1,850 on firmer DXY, focus shifts to US NFP
Gold price XAU/USD is displaying some signs of exhaustion after a pullback move to its crucial resistance at $1,850.00. The precious metal and the DXY have displayed a rare parallel upside move as both assets were advancing north on Wednesday.
What Shiba Inu needs to end the downtrend
SHIB is still consolidating within a range. Shiba Inu price has not delivered any substantial volume changes in the market. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a close above $0.00001370.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!