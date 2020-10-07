GBP/USD Price Analysis: 100-bar SMA favors attempts to regain 1.3000

GBP/USD remains lackluster despite staying mildly positive beyond 1.2900.

Sustained bounce off 100-bar SMA, normal RSI conditions favor the bulls.

The monthly horizontal line adds to the upside barriers.

GBP/USD seesaws between 1.2918 and 1.2922 during the pre-Tokyo open Asian session on Thursday. The Cable successfully recovered from 100-bar SMA the previous day, following Tuesday’s pullback from 200-bar SMA.

The upside momentum also takes clues from the absence of overbought RSI conditions, which in turn suggest the quote’s additional rise.

However, buyers are waiting for a clear break above 1.2930 to escalate the recovery moves toward the 1.3000 round-figure comprising 200-bar SMA.

Also challenging the GBP/USD bulls is a horizontal line around 1.3010 that comprising multiple levels marked since September 08.

Meanwhile, a downside break of 100-bar SMA, at 1.2868 now, can aim for the September 30 low near 1.2800.

In a case where the GBP/USD bears remain in power below 1.2800, the last month’s low near 1.2715 will be on their radar.

GBP/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Further recovery expected