GBP/USD: Pressured above 1.2300 amid UK’s coronavirus crisis

GBP/USD fails to hold onto recovery gains amid fresh coronavirus concerns.

UK PM is in ICU but stable, doubts over the already higher statistics remain.

Expectations are mounting that the UK will have Europe’s worst crisis due to the virus.

Brexit delay gets a push but Tories resist, Deputy PM Raab has “total confidence” in UK PM Johnson’s arrangements.

GBP/USD bears the burden of the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis as it drops to 1.2310, down 0.18%, while heading into the London open on Wednesday.

Despite the stable health of the UK PM Boris Johnson in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), a jump in virus statistics and expectations of further deterioration in the conditions weigh on the Cable.

The BBC cited the Deputy PM Dominic Raab as showing “total confidence” in the arrangements Mr. Johnson had put in place. The news also cited the Foreign Secretary being "confident" that the PM will recover from pandemic while describing him as a "fighter".

On the other hand, the UK’s death toll defied the previous weakness while jumping to the all-time high. Even so, CNN doubts the punctuality of the data while The Guardian relies on the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) study predicting 66,000 UK deaths from COVID-19 by August, with a peak of nearly 3,000 a day, based on a steep climb in daily deaths early in the outbreak.

Furthermore, the EU, Scotland and various others are pushing the Tory administrators for the delay in Brexit deadline but Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove showed readiness to quit the talks unless there was a “broad outline” of a deal, said the BBC.

On the other hand, data from New York also weighs on the risk-tone and drags the US 10-year Treasury yields down.

With the latest turning point in the pandemic data, investors will keep eyes on each incoming details concerning the virus for fresh impetus. Additionally, Brexit headlines could also entertain traders as the EU-UK policymakers are finalizing the timetable for further Brexit talks in April and May.

Technical analysis

The pair remains inside an eight-day-old falling trend channel. As a result, any moves beyond 1.2425 or under 1.2175 will trigger fresh volatility.