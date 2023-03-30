GBP/USD pops towards the 1.24 psychological target

- GBP/USD bulls are in the market with eyes on the 1.24 area.
- Traders will be turning to Friday's key US inflation data.
GBP/USD was last up 0.65% at 1.2391 having traveled between a low of 1.2293 and 1.2392 putting the pair on track for its biggest monthly gain since November, as concerns among investors over the banking sector dwi9ndled and dented the safe haven US Dollar.
The Great British Pound has climbed around 3% vs. the US Dollar in March and is penetrating its way through resistance to eight-week highs. Domestically, at more than 10%, headline inflation in Britain is showing no signs of slowing down. In this respect, money markets show traders now think rates will top out at 4.5% by September meaning the Bank of England likely has one more quarter-point rise planned.
´´The BoE is hoping for a quick decline in inflation in the course of the year,´´ analysts at Commerzbank explained. ´´So far, however, the economic data rather harbor upside risks for inflation. If inflation does turn out to be more persistent than the BoE expects, its rather dovish stance is likely to weigh further on the pound.´´
Meanwhile, traders will look to the February reading of personal consumption expenditures (PCE) on Friday. The data is the Fed's preferred inflation gauge. January figures showed a sharp acceleration in consumer spending so the data will be closely eyed.
Today, US data showed that jobless claims last week rose more than expected from the week before indicating a cooling labor market, while fourth-quarter Gross Domestic Product growth was slightly lower at 2.6% compared with earlier estimates of 2.7%, both supporting the case for a softer Fed policy.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.239
|Today Daily Change
|0.0078
|Today Daily Change %
|0.63
|Today daily open
|1.2312
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2127
|Daily SMA50
|1.215
|Daily SMA100
|1.2118
|Daily SMA200
|1.1894
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2362
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2303
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2344
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2167
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2402
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2325
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2339
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2289
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2267
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2231
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2348
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2384
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2407
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
