GBP/USD pares intraday gains above 1.2000 as risk-aversion intensifies, Covid, Ukraine eyed

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
Join Telegram
  • GBP/USD takes offers to trim the first daily gain in three.
  • Multiple nations, including Britain, announced fresh barriers for Chiense travellers amid Coronavirus woes.
  • Geopolitical tensions in Kherson escalate, a blast heard in Kyiv.
  • Pullback in US Treasury bond yields, mixed US data probe Cable bears.

GBP/USD slides to 1.2025 as it consolidates the intraday gains, the first in three days, during the early Thursday morning in London. The Cable pair’s latest weakness could be linked to the escalated fears surrounding COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine tussles. However, a retreat in the US Treasury yields put a floor under the prices.

The UK is among the major seven nations, including the US, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Italy and India, that recently announced Covid test requirements for Chinese travelers as the virus cases swirl in the dragon nation but Beijing reverses the “Zero-Covid” policy.

On the other hand, Russia’s rejection of peace with Ukraine unless it accepts the treaty allowing additional territories, as well as an escalated war in the city of Kherson, weighs on the market sentiment. Recently, explosions were heard in Kyiv after a Ukrainian diplomat warned of a missile launch.

It should be noted, however, that the mixed US data and absence of the hawkish Fed rhetoric seem to defend the GBP/USD buyers amid the year-end inaction. That said, US Pending Home Sales for November dropped to -37.8% YoY versus -36.7% expected and -37.0% previous readings while the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for December improved to 1.0 versus -4.0 anticipated and -9.0 prior.

Against this backdrop, the US 10-year Treasury yields dropped 2.6 basis points to 3.86% by the press time, after rising the most since October 19 the previous day. Furthermore, S&P 500 Futures remain indecisive as downbeat bond coupons put a floor under the stock futures even as Wall Street closed in the red.

Looking forward, a light calendar and the sour sentiment may recall the GBP/USD bears even as the likely increase in the US Initial Jobless Claims could weigh on the US Dollar.

Technical analysis

A five-week-old ascending trend line, around 1.2000 by the press time, restricts the short-term downside of the Cable pair. Even so, the GBP/USD bulls are likely to remain absent unless the quote prints a daily closing beyond the 200-DMA resistance, around 1.2050 at the latest.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2026
Today Daily Change 0.0009
Today Daily Change % 0.07%
Today daily open 1.2017
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2176
Daily SMA50 1.1874
Daily SMA100 1.1669
Daily SMA200 1.2057
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2126
Previous Daily Low 1.2002
Previous Weekly High 1.2242
Previous Weekly Low 1.1992
Previous Monthly High 1.2154
Previous Monthly Low 1.1147
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.205
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2079
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1971
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1925
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1847
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2094
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2172
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2218

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD changes course, nears 0.6800

AUD/USD changes course, nears 0.6800

The AUD/USD pair recovered from a fresh weekly low of 0.6709, approaching the 0.6800 threshold amid the better tone of Wall Street. Equities recovered amid easing concerns related to the latest Chinese coronavirus spread.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY on its way to retest the year’s low

USD/JPY on its way to retest the year’s low

The USD/JPY pair extended its early decline to close Thursday below the 133.00 threshold. Broad US Dollar weakness and the Bank of Japan´s unplanned bond purchase operations underpinned the JPY.

USD/JPY News

Gold buyers waiting for a reason to add longs

Gold buyers waiting for a reason to add longs

Gold recovered some ground on Thursday, now trading at around $1,813. A shortened week ahead of New-Year celebrations implies reduced volumes and volatility across the FX board. 

Gold News

Polkadot price rips through support and could sink below $4.0

Polkadot price rips through support and could sink below $4.0

Polkadot price got slaughtered on Wednesday with a loss of over 4% intraday. DOT bulls were outpaced by bears as the sell-off in tech equities keeps ongoing.

Read more

The year in review and ahead

The year in review and ahead

Today‘s analysis is going to concentrate on the key 2022 developments shaping up the investing and trading landscape of 2023 – across the many markets on the watch, all naturally intertwined with macroeconomics and economic policy notes.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures