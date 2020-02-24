GBP/USD off lows, still in the red just above 1.2900 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD failed to capitalize on Friday’s strong intraday positive move.
  • The global risk-aversion trade benefitted the USD’s safe-haven status.
  • Tumbling US bond yields might cap the USD gains and help limit losses.

The GBP/USD pair momentarily slipped below the 1.2900 mark during the mid-European session, with bears eyeing a move back towards challenging YTD lows.

The pair came under some renewed selling pressure on the first day of a new trading week and eroded a major part of Friday's goodish intraday positive move of over 100 pips. The pair remained capped below the key 1.30 psychological mark and was being weighed down by a combination of negative factors.

Bears to wait for some follow-through selling

Concerns that Britain might crash out of the European Union at the end of the transition period later this year turned out to be one of the key factors holding investors from placing any fresh bullish bets. This coupled with resurgent US dollar demand exerted some additional downward pressure on the major.

The dramatic increase in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases further fueled worries about its impact on global economic growth. This led to a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade, which was evident from a sea of red across equity markets and benefitted the greenback's perceived safe-haven status.

Meanwhile, fears surrounding the coronavirus outbreak led to a sharp downfall in the US Treasury bond yields. This might keep a lid on any runaway USD rally and turn out to be the only factors that could help limit any deeper losses for the major, at least for the time being.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling, possibly below the recent swing lows support near the 1.2880 region, before positioning for any further near-term depreciating move amid absent relevant market moving economic releases.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2962
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 1.2962
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2995
Daily SMA50 1.3045
Daily SMA100 1.2961
Daily SMA200 1.2695
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2982
Previous Daily Low 1.2874
Previous Weekly High 1.3054
Previous Weekly Low 1.2849
Previous Monthly High 1.3281
Previous Monthly Low 1.2954
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2941
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2915
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2897
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2831
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2789
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3005
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3047
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3113

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

