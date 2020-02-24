GBP/USD off lows, still in the red just above 1.2900 mark

- GBP/USD failed to capitalize on Friday’s strong intraday positive move.
- The global risk-aversion trade benefitted the USD’s safe-haven status.
- Tumbling US bond yields might cap the USD gains and help limit losses.
The GBP/USD pair momentarily slipped below the 1.2900 mark during the mid-European session, with bears eyeing a move back towards challenging YTD lows.
The pair came under some renewed selling pressure on the first day of a new trading week and eroded a major part of Friday's goodish intraday positive move of over 100 pips. The pair remained capped below the key 1.30 psychological mark and was being weighed down by a combination of negative factors.
Bears to wait for some follow-through selling
Concerns that Britain might crash out of the European Union at the end of the transition period later this year turned out to be one of the key factors holding investors from placing any fresh bullish bets. This coupled with resurgent US dollar demand exerted some additional downward pressure on the major.
The dramatic increase in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases further fueled worries about its impact on global economic growth. This led to a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade, which was evident from a sea of red across equity markets and benefitted the greenback's perceived safe-haven status.
Meanwhile, fears surrounding the coronavirus outbreak led to a sharp downfall in the US Treasury bond yields. This might keep a lid on any runaway USD rally and turn out to be the only factors that could help limit any deeper losses for the major, at least for the time being.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling, possibly below the recent swing lows support near the 1.2880 region, before positioning for any further near-term depreciating move amid absent relevant market moving economic releases.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2962
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.2962
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2995
|Daily SMA50
|1.3045
|Daily SMA100
|1.2961
|Daily SMA200
|1.2695
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2982
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2874
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3054
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2849
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3281
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2941
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2915
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2897
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2831
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2789
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3005
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3047
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3113
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slips back to low ground amid coronavirus concerns
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.08 coronavirus headlines are weighing heavily on the market. The US dollar remains bid despite falling US yields. Earlier, the German IFO Business Climate beat with 96.1.
GBP/USD dips below 1.29 on USD strength
GBP/USD has dipped below 1.29 as the dollar gains ground amid coronavirus headlines. The EU and the UK prepare for formal post-Brexit due to talks kicking off next week.
Crypto market consolidates prices while crushing traders' emotions
Top 3 prices remain in range and contradict indicators pointing south. Mild "fear" sentiment is inconsistent with prices in the upper range of the upward movement. XRP may be the surprise of the week and bounce upwards for technical reasons.
Gold hits fresh multi-year tops, eyeing $1700 mark
Gold continues scaling higher amid a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade. Heightened fears about the economic impact of the deadly coronavirus rattled investors. Absent relevant economic data is unlikely to hinder the ongoing strong move up.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.