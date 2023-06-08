GBP/USD marches towards 1.2500 as USD Index refreshes day’s low

- GBP/USD is approaching the 1.2500 resistance as the USD Index has dropped further.
- The street is majorly divided about Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy for June.
- The absence of the UK’s inflation softening signs indicates that BoE’s current interest rates are far from over.
The GBP/USD pair is approaching the psychological resistance of 1.2500 in the European session. The Cable has been awarded strength as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has extended its downside journey. The USD Index has come under intense pressure as the street is majorly divided about Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate policy for June.
S&P500 futures have posted nominal losses in Europe as an absence of potential triggers has made investors anxious. Next week is going to be full of economic events as the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) release will be followed by an interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
The USD Index has printed a fresh day's low at 103.77. For the past two trading sessions, the USD Index is consolidating in a range of 103.67-104.36 amid the preparation of crucial economic events. Contrary, the demand for US government bonds has also remained weak, which has pushed the 10-year US Treasury yields above 3.82%.
Meanwhile, the street is puzzled whether to bank upon a commentary by Fed chair Jerome Powell that further rate hikes are less certain due to tight credit conditions or keep strong labor market conditions the main source.
On the Pound Sterling front, investors will keep focus on next week’s Employment data. Economists at ING said second or third-tier United Kingdom data has been quite mixed recently, but the main event on the data front will be next Tuesday's release of jobs and wages data. We see that as a negative event risk for the Sterling, where wage growth could continue to slow and take some of the steam out of the 100 bps+ Bank of England tightening expectations still priced in by money markets.
The street believes that the BoE’s current interest rates are far from peaking amid an absence of signs of inflation softening. Further operations by BoE Governor Andrew Bailey will be important to watch as investors are excited to see how the showman would keep the promise of halving inflation by year-end made by UK PM Rishi Sunak.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2477
|Today Daily Change
|0.0040
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32
|Today daily open
|1.2437
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2434
|Daily SMA50
|1.246
|Daily SMA100
|1.2305
|Daily SMA200
|1.2006
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.25
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2395
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2545
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2327
|Previous Monthly High
|1.268
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2308
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.246
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2435
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2388
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2339
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2283
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2493
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2549
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2598
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD extends gains toward 1.0750 after US data
EUR/USD extended its daily advance toward 1.0750 in the American session on Thursday. After the data from the US showed a significant 28,000 increase in the weekly jobless claims, the US Dollar (USD) came under renewed selling pressure, providing a boost to the pair.
GBP/USD closes in on 1.2500 as US Dollar extends losses
GBP/USD gathered bullish momentum and climbed toward 1.2500 in the second half of the day. The US Dollar is having a hard time finding demand as investors lean toward a no change in the Fed's policy rate next week following the disappointing jobless claims data.
Gold rebounds above $1,950 as US yields retreat
Gold price extended its rebound and rose above $1,950 on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased its daily gains and retreated below 3.8% after the stronger-than-expected increase in jobless claims, helping XAU/USD stretch higher.
Dogecoin price could rally 30% if DOGE history over the last six months is enough to go by
Dogecoin price has been trading within a fixed range over the last six months, taking seasonal leaps as volatility increased. With this accumulation pattern, the king of meme coins could be en route to complete the next bounce cycle.
Plenty of hawkishness to go around
We haven’t seen a lot in the way of volatility and price action this week, but what we have seen is a clear message coming from many central banks. That message is one of hawkishness.