GBP/USD looks attractive, odds of disorderly Brexit meaningfully lower – Goldman Sachs

According to the analysts at the US investment banking giant, Goldman Sachs, the odds of a damaging no-deal Brexit are lower, which makes the sterling look attractive at current levels.

Key quotes (via Reuters)

“Odds of a damaging no-deal Brexit are “meaningfully lower” than the market is implying.”

“The market was pricing 40%-45% odds of Britain ending its post-Brexit transition period without reaching a free-trade agreement with the European Union.”

“The UK government was aware how damaging a no-deal outcome would be to the economy.”

“For investors willing to look through some near-term volatility, current levels for sterling longs now look attractive, in our view.”

