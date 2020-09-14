EUR/GBP retreats further from multi-month tops, slide below mid-0.9200s

- EUR/GBP edged lower on Monday and snapped five consecutive days of the winning streak.
- Receding fears of a no-deal Brexit prompted some short-covering move around the sterling.
- The post-ECB buying around the shared currency should help limit any meaningful downfall.
The EUR/GBP cross maintained its offered tone through the early European session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the 0.9230-25 region.
The cross witnessed some long-unwinding trade on the first day of a new trading week and retreated further from six-month tops set on Friday. The EUR/GBP cross, for now, seems to have snapped five consecutive days of the winning streak and the pullback was sponsored by the British pound's relative outperformance against its European counterpart.
The sterling witnessed some short-covering move amid reports Alliance parties could table an amendment aimed to block the so-called UK Internal Market Bill from proceeding. Ex-Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Sir John Major have urged MPs to reject the government's attempt to override parts of Withdrawal Agreement, which helped eased concerns about a no-deal Brexit.
On the other hand, the shared currency remained well supported by last week's not so dovish (rather hawkish) ECB monetary policy update. Adding to this, the ECB President Christine Lagarde said that there was no need to over-react to the euro's recent appreciation. This, in turn, might help limit any deeper losses for the EUR/GBP cross, at least for now.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the UK or the Eurozone, Monday's key focus will remain on a debate/vote on the UK's Internal Market Bill in the House of Commons. The incoming headlines will play a key role in influencing the GBP price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9228
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|0.9258
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9005
|Daily SMA50
|0.9026
|Daily SMA100
|0.8972
|Daily SMA200
|0.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9292
|Previous Daily Low
|0.921
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9292
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8929
|Previous Monthly High
|0.907
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8909
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9261
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9241
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9215
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9172
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9134
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9296
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9335
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9378
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD advances above 0.73 on RBA minutes, upbeat China data
AUD/USD extends the bounce above 0.7300 on the RBA September meeting's minutes and upbeat Chinese activity numbers for August. China announced an extension of tariff exemptions on some of the US imports. S&P 500 futures jump 0.20%.
Gold: Nears descending triangle resistance on daily chart
Having jumped 0.89% on Monday, gold is now closing on the upper end of the four-week-long descending triangle pattern seen on the daily chart. A close above the triangle resistance would imply revival of the broader uptrend and expose the record high of $2,075 reached on Aug. 7.
USD/JPY consolidates the downside amid risk-recovery
USD/JPY extends the bearish consolidative mode around 106.65 amid a recovery in the risk sentiment and the resultant US dollar retreat. The Japanese stocks recover alongside the S&P 500 futures on upbeat Chinese data and fresh US-Sino optimism.
GBP/USD: 200-day EMA returns to the bears’ radars
GBP/USD drops 100-pips after rising to 1.2919 at the week’s start. Bearish MACD favors the sellers, 50% of Fibonacci retracement can offer immediate support. Bulls await a clear break of August month’s low to confirm entries.
WTI: Oil trapped in a pennant pattern on 1H
WTI's hourly chart shows a pennant pattern or contracting triangle. A breakdown would signal bearish continuation and expose June lows. A breakout above that level would mean the sell-off from the August high of $43.78 has ended.