GBP/USD licks UK inflation, Fed inflicted wounds around mid-1.2000s as US Dollar retreats

- GBP/USD grinds near intraday high as it consolidates the biggest daily loss in a fortnight.
- UK inflation, employment numbers raise doubts on BoE rate hike bias.
- US data propel hawkish Fed bets and propel yields, US Dollar.
- Mixed sentiment allowed Cable bears to take a breather ahead of second-tier US data, UK Retail Sales.
GBP/USD seesaws around the intraday high of 1.2044 as it pares the previous day’s heavy losses during sluggish early hours of trading on Thursday. That said, the Cable pair dropped the most in a fortnight the previous day after the UK data poured cold water on the face of Bank of England (BoE) hawks. Also drowning the quote were upbeat US data that propelled the bets of higher Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rates.
In addition to the lack of major data/events, the risk-positive headlines from China and fears surrounding the US debt ceiling also seemed to have helped the GBP/USD pair in trimming the latest losses.
China President Xi Jinping recently crossed wires while showing readiness to deepen industrial and investment cooperation with Asia. “Willing to share ultra-large-scale markets, complete industrial systems and advanced technologies with central Asian countries,” said China’s Xi.
On the other hand, fears of witnessing the US debt-ceiling crisis, as warned by the US Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Wednesday per Reuters, seem to probe the US Dollar bulls at the multi-day high and allow the GBP/USD to lick its wounds.
Amid these plays, the US Dollar Index (DXY) eases to 103.70, after rising to a fresh six-week high the previous day. Further, S&P 500 Futures rise 0.20% but whereas the US 10-year Treasury bond yields retreat following the run-up to a 1.5-month high marked on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) dropped to 10.1% YoY in January versus 10.3% market forecasts and 10.5% previous readings. With this, the headline inflation marks the third monthly decline after rising to the 41-year high in October. More importantly, the Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy items, slid to 5.8% on a yearly basis compared to the 6.2% expected and 6.3% in previous readings.
Alternatively, US Retail Sales growth jumped to 3.0% YoY in January versus 1.8% expected and -1.1% prior. Further, The Retail Sales ex-Autos grew by 2.3% in the same period, compared to analysts' estimate of +0.8%. On the same line, the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for February improved to a three-month high of -5.8 versus -18.0 expected and -32.9 market forecasts. Alternatively, the US Industrial Production marked 0.0% MoM figures for January, compared to analysts’ estimate of 0.5% and -0.7% previous readings, but failed to push back the hawkish bias surrounding the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) next move.
It should be noted that the market’s bets on the Fed’s next moves, as per the FEDWATCH tool of Reuters, suggest the US central bank’s benchmark rate is to peak in July around 5.25% versus the December Federal Reserve prediction of 5.10% top rate.
Moving on, a light calendar in the UK may allow GBP/USD to grind higher ahead of the US data concerning the housing market, industrial activity and producer prices. Following that, the UK Retail Sales for January, up for publishing on Thursday, will be eyed for clear directions.
Technical analysis
GBP/USD rebounds from a six-week-old support line near 1. 2000. The recovery moves, however, remain elusive considering the quote’s sustained U-turn from the 50-DMA and the bearish MACD signals.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.204
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.2034
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2234
|Daily SMA50
|1.2183
|Daily SMA100
|1.1885
|Daily SMA200
|1.1942
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2182
|Previous Daily Low
|1.199
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2194
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1961
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2448
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1841
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2063
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2108
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1955
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1876
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1762
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2147
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2261
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2339
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recovers above 0.6900 following Aussie jobs data-led blow
AUD/USD is trading near 0.6900, recovering ground following a nearly 40 pip slump on the downbeat Australian employment data. The US Dollar is correcting further amid a better market mood and sluggish Treasury yields. China's Xi comments also underpin the pair.
EUR/USD bounces off 50-day EMA but stays on bear’s radar
EUR/USD renews its intraday high near 1.0705 as it consolidates the previous day’s losses during early Thursday. In doing so, the major currency pair prints mild gains while bouncing off the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
Gold pokes monthly low amid strong United States Treasury bond yields
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains depressed around $1,835 after posting the biggest daily fall in two weeks around the 1.5-month low. The yellow metal portrays the market’s inaction during early Thursday but stays on the bear’s radar.
XRP: Bulls take charge as $0.44 shows promise of being tagged
XRP price has shown a 6.5% increase in the past three days, sparking hope of an extended bullish trend. Last week's 6% downswing has been fully reversed as the bulls have produced a candlestick close above both the 8-day exponential moving range and 21-day simple moving average.
Higher for longer hits selectively, for now
Monthly US inflation came in line with expectations in January. After hesitating, rates went resolutely higher. Given the lack of a clear signal in the CPI report, we take this as a sign that there are still complacent longs vulnerable to the higher-for-longer narrative.