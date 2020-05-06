GBP/USD keeps the red below 1.2400 mark, focus shifts to Thursday’s BoE decision

- Sustained USD buying prompted some fresh selling around the GBP/USD on Wednesday.
- The USD maintained its bid tone and moved little following the release of the ADP report.
- Market participants might now start repositioning for the BoE policy update on Thursday.
The GBP/USD pair maintained its offered tone post-US ADP report, albeit has managed to rebound around 25 pips from 1-1/2 week lows set earlier this Wednesday.
The pair came under some heavy selling pressure during the early European session on Wednesday and took along some short-term trading stops near the 1.2400 mark amid some strong follow-through US dollar buying.
The greenback remained well supported by its status as the global reserve currency amid concerns over the severity of the economic damage caused by the virus outbreak and seemed rather unaffected by the latest ADP report.
The monthly data published by the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Research Institute revealed that the US private-sector employment declined by 20.236 million in April. Adding to this, the previous month's reading was also revised lower.
The data, however, did little to provide any meaningful impetus, though the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's comments seemed to have provided some respite to the GBP bulls and helped limit any further losses, at least for now.
Johnson said on Wednesday that they want to get going with some of the lockdown easing measures on Monday and further added that the details of the plan for next steps will be set out on Sunday, which extended some support to the sterling.
It will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to attract any meaningful buying interest or enters a bearish consolidation phase as the focus now shifts to the BoE monetary policy meeting, scheduled on Thursday.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2385
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0051
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.41
|Today daily open
|1.2436
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2449
|Daily SMA50
|1.2421
|Daily SMA100
|1.2728
|Daily SMA200
|1.2657
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2484
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2421
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2644
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.236
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2648
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2165
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2445
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.246
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.241
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2383
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2346
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2473
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.251
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2536
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.08 as ADP shows over 20 million jobs lost
EUR/USD is battling to hold onto 1.08 amid poor eurozone Services PMIs and German Factory Orders. The greenback is gaining ground as the ADP Non-Farm Payrolls report showed a loss of over 20 million jobs.
GBP/USD dives below 1.24 ahead of UK lockdown decision
GBP/USD has fallen below 1.24. The UK is set to decide on the next lockdown steps amid improving statistics and pressure from business to reopen. The dollar is advancing amid fears for the global economy. UK Construction PMI crashed to 8.2 points.
XRP loses dominance, threatening its current status
The fight for market dominance continues between the two crypto market leaders. BTC and Ether are still fighting for a market share that may end up penalizing both of them, as far as their valuation in fiat currency is concerned.
Gold trades with modest losses around $1700 level, downside seems limited
Gold traded with a mild negative bias through the mid-European session and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1700 mark.
Oil: WTI drops below $25 ahead of EIA data
After posting decisive gains on Monday and Tuesday, crude oil prices came under strong pressure on Wednesday.