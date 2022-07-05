GBP/USD keeps bounce off two-year low near 1.1950 despite political drama at Downing Street

- GBP/USD lacks momentum near the lowest levels since March 2020, pares the biggest daily loss in three weeks.
- British Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and Vice-Chair of Conservative Party Bim Afolami resigned.
- UK PM Johnson refrains from leaving; eyes on building a new cabinet. Recession fears also strengthen bearish bias.
- Risk catalysts will be important to watch; Fed Minutes, US ISM Services PMI and BOE speak to decorate the calendar.
GBP/USD surprises traders by paying little heed to the severe political plays at Downing Street after refreshing the two-year low on recession woes during Wednesday’s initial Asian session. That said, the Cable pair seesaws around 1.1960 by keeping the latest rebound from the 28-month low of 1.1898.
UK PM Boris Johnson had a tough Tuesday as senior members of his cabinet, as well as the Tory Party, resigned after he decided to keep former Conservative party whip Chris Pincher in his post after sexual misconduct allegations were made against him. However, the British leader regretted his decision and took steps, but it was too late. Even so, UK PM Johnson remained determined to keep his post and form the new cabinet.
Among the key resignations were British Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and Vice-Chair of Conservative Party Bim Afolami. It’s worth noting that multiple politicians are standing in the line to leave the boat as it appears to be sinking.
Elsewhere, the recession fears were in the talks and joined the firmer US Factory Orders for May, to 1.6% MoM versus 0.5% expected, to propel the US Dollar Index (DXY) to the highest levels in two years.
It’s worth noting that Germany’s energy crisis, Italy’s drought and the Bank of England’s grim economic outlook are the key catalysts that drowned the GBP/USD prices earlier, before the latest corrective pullback. On the same line could be hopes of ending the British pessimism after the dissolution of the current cabinet, which is more likely soon.
Against this backdrop, the equities dropped, before a mild recovery, whereas the US Treasury yields refreshed one-month low while inverting the yield curve between the two-year and 10-year coupons.
Given the popularity of the political plays in the UK, GBP/USD traders should pay attention to the political news for fresh impulse. Also important will be the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes and the US ISM Services PMI for June.
Technical analysis
GBP/USD rebound hinges on its ability to confirm the short-term falling wedge bullish chart pattern by crossing the 1.2200 hurdle. Until then, the quote is vulnerable to refreshing multi-month low under 1.2000.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.196
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0158
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.30%
|Today daily open
|1.2118
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2257
|Daily SMA50
|1.2387
|Daily SMA100
|1.2789
|Daily SMA200
|1.3146
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2165
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2085
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2332
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1976
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2617
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1934
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2135
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2115
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.208
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2042
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1999
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2161
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2203
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2241
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD to display oscillation around 0.6800 ahead of Fed minutes
The AUD/USD pair displayed a responsive buying action after hitting a low of 0.6762 in the late New York session. The responsive buying action came after the aussie bears re-tested the weekly lows at 0.6764, recorded on July 1.
EUR/USD licks its wounds at 20-year low under 1.0300, Fed Minutes eyed
EUR/USD moves stabilize near the lowest levels in two decades after falling the most since March 2020, as bears await fresh clues to extend the fierce south-run. Yields dropped to five-week low, equities dwindled as well.
Gold oscillates below $1,770, downside looks likely ahead of Fed minutes
Gold price has turned sideways after displaying a vertical downside move. The precious metal is displaying back and forth moves in a narrow range of $1,763.90-1,771.37 in early Tokyo. The release of the FOMC minutes will provide further direction in the gold prices.
Who will catch the falling knife? pt.2
The cryptocurrency market is at a make-or-break point. Key price levels have been defined below to keep track of future directional bias.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!