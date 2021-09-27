GBP/USD jumps to 1.3700 neighbourhood, fresh session tops

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD attracted some dip-buying on Monday amid a subdued USD price action.
  • The risk-on mood, retreating US bond yields dented demand for the safe-haven USD.
  • Bets for an early Fed rate hike helped limit the USD slide and capped gains for the pair.

The GBP/USD pair shot to fresh daily tops during the early European session, though lacked any follow-through and remained below the 1.3700 mark.

The pair attracted some dip-buying on the first day of a new trading week and rallied over 35 pips from the daily swing lows, near the 1.3660-55 region. The uptick allowed the GBP/USD pair to recover a part of Friday's losses and was sponsored by a subdued US dollar price action.

The prevalent risk-on mood – as depicted by an extension of the bullish run in the equity markets – was seen as a key factor that dented demand for the safe-haven USD. Apart from this, a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields further acted as a headwind for the greenback.

That said, worries about potential risks from the debt crisis at China Evergrande Group and prospects for an early rate hike by the Fed helped limit the USD losses. It is worth recalling that the Fed's so-called dot plot indicated policymakers' inclination to raise interest rates in 2022.

This, in turn, kept a lid on any meaningful gains for the GBP/USD pair, warranting caution for bullish traders. In the absence of any relevant market moving economic releases from the UK, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before positioning for any further gains.

Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of Durable Goods Orders data. This, along with scheduled speeches by a slew of influential FOMC members, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some trading impetus to the GBP/USD pair.

Later during the US session, traders will further take cues from the Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey's speech for some meaningful trading opportunities around the GBP/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3681
Today Daily Change -0.0006
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 1.3687
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3772
Daily SMA50 1.3788
Daily SMA100 1.39
Daily SMA200 1.3842
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3736
Previous Daily Low 1.3658
Previous Weekly High 1.3752
Previous Weekly Low 1.361
Previous Monthly High 1.3958
Previous Monthly Low 1.3602
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3688
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3706
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3651
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3615
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3573
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3729
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3772
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3808

 

 

Latest Forex News

