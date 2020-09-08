Cable could gradually return to the 1.3100 region in the next weeks, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Yesterday, we held the view that GBP ‘could dip towards 1.3200 first before a more sustained recovery can be expected’. While GBP weakened as expected, it sliced through 1.3200 and plummeted to an overnight low of 1.3139. The rapid decline appears to be overdone but with no sign of stabilization just yet, there is room for GBP to weaken further. That said, the chance for a break of the major support at 1.3100 is not high (the overnight low is acting a minor support). Resistance is at 1.3195 but the stronger level is at 1.3230.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We have held the same view since last Friday (04 Sep, spot at 1.3260) wherein the outlook for GBP is mixed and it is expected to trade between 1.3150 and 1.3400 for a while. Yesterday (07 Sep), GBP dipped below the bottom of the expected range (low of 1.3139) before recovering. Downward momentum is showing tentative signs of improving but only a daily closing below 1.3100 would indicate GBP is ready for a more sustained decline. Meanwhile, GBP is likely to trade with a downward bias towards 1.3100. On the upside, a move above 1.3280 (‘strong resistance’ level) would indicate that the current downward pressure has eased.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
