GBP/USD hits fresh daily highs above 1.3900 as US dollar weakens ahead of FOMC

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • US Dollar drops sharply across the board, DXY his fresh low under 90.80.
  • GBP/USD remains in recent range, now closer to the upper limit.
  • Federal Reserve statement due at 18:00 GMT, then Powell’s press conference.

The GBP/USD bounced at 1.3860 and turned to the upside. Recently, amid a broad slide of the US dollar, it climbed to 1.3922, hitting a fresh daily high. It is hovering around 1.3900 ahead of the FOMC statement.

At 18:00 GMT, the Fed will announce its decision. The central bank is expected to keep its monetary assign unchanged. Chari Powell will hold a press conference at 18:30 GMT. No forecasts will be released today. The tone and the signs of the central could have an impact on markets.

Earlier on Wednesday, in the UK the Electoral Commission opened an investigation into the financing of the refurbishment of PM Johnson’s residence, on suspicions an offense may have been committed. The pound dropped only modestly after the report and then recovered.

From a technical perspective, the GBP/USD awaits the FOMC decision in the range that has been in place since the beginning of the week with a strong barrier near 1.3930 and a support at 1.3860. Those are the two key levels to consider that are keeping cable under control.

Technical levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3911
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 1.3909
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3831
Daily SMA50 1.3874
Daily SMA100 1.3744
Daily SMA200 1.341
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3924
Previous Daily Low 1.3859
Previous Weekly High 1.4009
Previous Weekly Low 1.381
Previous Monthly High 1.4017
Previous Monthly Low 1.3671
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3899
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3884
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3871
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3832
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3805
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3936
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3963
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4002

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

EUR/USD remains supported above 100-DMA ahead of Lagarde, FOMC

EUR/USD is holding the lower ground below 1.2100 but remains well above the 100-DMA support at 1.2056 ahead of ECB President Lagarde’s speech and the all-important FOMC decision. The US dollar tracks the resurgent demand in the Treasury yields, weighing on the spot.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Offered below 1.3900 ahead of Brexit deal voting, FOMC

GBP/USD stays pressured below 1.3900, as a rush to risk-safety put a bid under the US dollar while heading into the London open. Although the pre-Fed mood is a stronger catalyst weighing on the cable, Europe’s final voting on the Brexit trade deal with the UK also backs the bears.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD drops to over one-week lows ahead of FOMC

A combination of factors weighed on gold for the second straight session on Wednesday. Rallying US bond yields helped revive the USD demand and exerted pressure on the metal. COVID-19 jitters could help limit any further losses ahead of the latest FOMC policy decision.

Gold News

ETH and XRP take point while BTC takes backseat

Bitcoin price to retrace toward the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $51,600 after the MRI flashed a cycle top signal. Ethereum price seems ready for another leg up after a minor dip. XRP price is primed to retest recent swing highs at $1.70.

Read more

Federal Reserve Preview: Will Powell power up the dollar? Three things to watch out for

The Federal Reserve is set to leave policies unchanged but could hint of tightening. Language on the improving labor market may rock markets. Chair Powell may have a harder time dismissing inflation concerns. 

Read more

