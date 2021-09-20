GBP/USD hangs near multi-week lows, just above mid-1.3600s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD witnessed heavy selling for the third successive day and dropped to multi-week lows.
  • Hawkish Fed expectations and the risk-off impulse in the markets boosted the safe-haven USD.
  • The FOMC decision should provide a fresh directional impetus ahead of the BoE on Thursday.

The GBP/USD pair continued losing ground through the first half of the European session and dropped to near one-month lows, around the 1.3660 region in the last hour.

The pair extended last week's retracement slide from levels just above the 1.3900 mark and witnessed heavy follow-through selling for the third successive session on Monday. This also marked the fourth day of a negative move in the previous five and was exclusively sponsored by a broad-based US dollar strength.

The US dollar continued drawing support from firming market expectations the Fed would begin rolling back its massive pandemic-era stimulus sooner rather than later. This was evident from the recent spike in the US Treasury bond yields, which continued acting as a tailwind for the USD and dragged the GBP/USD pair lower.

Apart from this, the risk-off impulse in the market provided an additional boost to the safe-haven greenback. Investors remain worried about the fast-spreading Delta variant and a global economic slowdown. This, along with concerns about the health of property giant China Evergrande Group, took its toll on the risk sentiment.

With the latest leg down, the GBP/USD pair has now erased a major part of its strong recovery from August monthly swing lows, around the 1.3600 mark. The latter should now act as a key pivotal point for traders ahead of this week's key central bank event risks – the FOMC on Wednesday and the BoE decision on Thursday.

Investors will keep a close eye on the outcome of a two-day FOMC meeting starting on Tuesday for clues about the likely timing of when the Fed would start tapering its bond purchases. This, in turn, will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the GBP/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3674
Today Daily Change -0.0067
Today Daily Change % -0.49
Today daily open 1.3741
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3788
Daily SMA50 1.3805
Daily SMA100 1.3912
Daily SMA200 1.3837
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3813
Previous Daily Low 1.3728
Previous Weekly High 1.3913
Previous Weekly Low 1.3728
Previous Monthly High 1.3958
Previous Monthly Low 1.3602
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.376
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.378
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3708
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3676
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3624
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3793
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3845
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3878

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

