GBP/USD hangs near multi-week lows, just above mid-1.3600s

- GBP/USD witnessed heavy selling for the third successive day and dropped to multi-week lows.
- Hawkish Fed expectations and the risk-off impulse in the markets boosted the safe-haven USD.
- The FOMC decision should provide a fresh directional impetus ahead of the BoE on Thursday.
The GBP/USD pair continued losing ground through the first half of the European session and dropped to near one-month lows, around the 1.3660 region in the last hour.
The pair extended last week's retracement slide from levels just above the 1.3900 mark and witnessed heavy follow-through selling for the third successive session on Monday. This also marked the fourth day of a negative move in the previous five and was exclusively sponsored by a broad-based US dollar strength.
The US dollar continued drawing support from firming market expectations the Fed would begin rolling back its massive pandemic-era stimulus sooner rather than later. This was evident from the recent spike in the US Treasury bond yields, which continued acting as a tailwind for the USD and dragged the GBP/USD pair lower.
Apart from this, the risk-off impulse in the market provided an additional boost to the safe-haven greenback. Investors remain worried about the fast-spreading Delta variant and a global economic slowdown. This, along with concerns about the health of property giant China Evergrande Group, took its toll on the risk sentiment.
With the latest leg down, the GBP/USD pair has now erased a major part of its strong recovery from August monthly swing lows, around the 1.3600 mark. The latter should now act as a key pivotal point for traders ahead of this week's key central bank event risks – the FOMC on Wednesday and the BoE decision on Thursday.
Investors will keep a close eye on the outcome of a two-day FOMC meeting starting on Tuesday for clues about the likely timing of when the Fed would start tapering its bond purchases. This, in turn, will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3674
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0067
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.49
|Today daily open
|1.3741
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3788
|Daily SMA50
|1.3805
|Daily SMA100
|1.3912
|Daily SMA200
|1.3837
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3813
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3728
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3913
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3728
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3958
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3602
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.376
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.378
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3708
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3676
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3624
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3793
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3845
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3878
