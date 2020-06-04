GBP/USD flirts with session lows, risks breaking below 1.2500 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD extended the previous day’s retracement slide from over one-month tops.
  • The USD benefitted from worsening US-China relations and exerted some pressure.
  • No-deal Brexit fears further took its toll on the sterling and added to the selling bias.

The GBP/USD pair refreshed daily lows during the early European session, with bears now awaiting some follow-through weakness below the key 1.2500 psychological mark.

The pair struggled to find acceptance above the 1.2600 mark on Wednesday and witnessed a modest intraday pullback from over one-month tops. The retracement slide extended through the early part of Thursday's trading action and was sponsored by a combination of factors.

The market concerns over hard Brexit resurfaced after the Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey on Wednesday told banks to step up plans for the UK to leave the European Union without a trade deal. This coupled with the lack of progress in Brexit talks took its toll on the sterling.

On the other hand, worsening US-China relations drove some haven flows towards the US dollar, which further contributed to the GBP/USD pair's downfall on Thursday. It is worth reporting that the US suspended Chinese airlines passenger flights to and from the US with effect from June 16.

The move came after the dragon nation earlier barred American carriers from re-entering China. The latest developments kept a lid on the recent optimism over a sharp V-shaped global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and provided a goodish lift to the greenback's safe-haven status.

In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the UK, the incoming Brexit-related headlines will play a key role in influencing the British pound. This coupled with the broader market risk sentiment might also be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities.

Later during the early North American session, traders will take cues from the release of the Initial Weekly Jobless Claims from the US. The key focus, however, will remain on Friday's closely watched US monthly jobs report – popularly known as NFP.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2509
Today Daily Change -0.0065
Today Daily Change % -0.52
Today daily open 1.2574
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2305
Daily SMA50 1.237
Daily SMA100 1.2568
Daily SMA200 1.2673
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2616
Previous Daily Low 1.2547
Previous Weekly High 1.2394
Previous Weekly Low 1.2164
Previous Monthly High 1.2601
Previous Monthly Low 1.2076
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2589
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2573
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2542
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.251
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2473
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2611
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2647
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2679

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD consolidating gains ahead of all-important ECB decision

EUR/USD consolidating gains ahead of all-important ECB decision

EUR/USD is trading above 1.12 but off the two-month high of 1.1257. Tension is mounting ahead of the ECB decision, where Lagarde is set to announce additional QE, potentially worth €500 billion. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD pressured below 1.2550 amid Brexit concerns

GBP/USD pressured below 1.2550 amid Brexit concerns

GBP/USD is trading below 1.2550, off the highs. The BOE is ramping up preparations for a no-trade-deal Brexit amid deadlocked talks. The market mood is balanced as US protests have calmed.

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Dollar struggles to recover as US protests calm, data beats, all eyes on ECB stimulus

Forex Today: Dollar struggles to recover as US protests calm, data beats, all eyes on ECB stimulus

The market mood remains moderately upbeat amid a sense of calm in US protests and after relatively upbeat US economic data leading toward Friday's jobs report. The European Central Bank's rate decision is left, right, and center, with additional bond-buying expected.

Read more

Gold holds steady above $1700 mark, lacks follow-through

Gold holds steady above $1700 mark, lacks follow-through

Gold edged higher on Thursday and moved back above the $1700 mark, recovering a part of the overnight sharp fall to near four-week lows.

Gold News

WTI justifies Wednesday’s Doji near three-month top, prints mild losses below $37.00

WTI justifies Wednesday’s Doji near three-month top, prints mild losses below $37.00

WTI extends pullback from $38.30, stays above 100-day SMA. EIA crude inventories, news concerning BP’s exit from Gulf of Mexico fail to support energy buyers. US dollar recovery, market’s risk reset weigh on the black gold’s prices.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures