GBP/USD flirts with session lows, around mid-1.3800s

- A combination of factors prompted some fresh selling around GBP/USD on Tuesday.
- COVID-19 woes/Brexit jitters continued acting as a headwind for the British pound.
- Hawkish Fed expectations underpinned the USD and added to the intraday selling.
- The market focus will remain glued to the release of the latest US inflation figures.
The GBP/USD pair extended its steady intraday descent through the first half of the European session and dropped to fresh daily lows, around mid-1.3800s in the last hour.
The pair continued with its struggle to find acceptance above the 1.3900 mark for the second straight session, instead met with some fresh supply on Tuesday and was pressured by a combination of factors. The disappointing data released by the British Retail Consortium (BRC), along with COVID-19 and Brexit woes continue acting as a headwind for the British pound.
In fact, the BRC Like-For-Like Retail Sales recorded a 6.7% YoY growth in June as against consensus estimates for a 24% increase and 18.5% rise reported in the previous month. Apart from this, a dispute over the size of the UK's Brexit bill and worries about new coronavirus variant largely overshadowed the optimism led by the unlocking of the UK economy.
The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed on Monday that COVID-19 restrictions in England will end on July 19, though stressed the need for the public to remain vigilant. Johnson further stated that the pandemic still poses a threat amid the looming fears of another major outbreak led by the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus.
On the other hand, the US dollar remained well supported by expectations that the Fed is moving towards tightening its monetary policy sooner. Apart from this, a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields further underpinned the greenback. This, in turn, was seen as another factor that exerted some downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair.
The market focus will remain glued to Tuesday's release of the latest US consumer inflation figures. Given that Fed officials have agreed on the need to be ready to act if inflation or other risks materialize, the data may offer clues about the likely timing of tapering and interest rate hikes. This might provide some meaningful impetus to the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3861
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|1.3887
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3881
|Daily SMA50
|1.402
|Daily SMA100
|1.3944
|Daily SMA200
|1.3678
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.391
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3839
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3908
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3742
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4249
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3787
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3866
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3883
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3847
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3808
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3776
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3918
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3949
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3989
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
