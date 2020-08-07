GBP/USD flirts with session lows, around 1.3100 mark amid stronger USD

- GBP/USD retreats from five-month tops amid a goodish pickup in the USD demand.
- Concerns about worsening US-China relations drove haven flows towards the buck.
- The downside is likely to remain limited ahead of the US monthly jobs report (NFP).
The GBP/USD pair extended its steady intraday retracement slide through the early European session and refreshed daily lows, around the 1.3085 region in the last hour.
The pair witnessed some selling on the last day of the week and moved away from five-month tops, set on Thursday in reaction to the BoE's less pessimistic tone on the outlook for the British economy. The pullback was exclusively sponsored by a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand.
The global risk sentiment took a hit after the US President Donald Trump signed executive orders that would ban any US transactions with the Chinese companies that own TikTok and WeChat. This, in turn, drove some haven flows towards the US dollar and exerted pressure on the GBP/USD pair.
The anti-risk flows led to a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields. This coupled with worries over the pace of the economic recovery and the deadlock in the US Congress over the next round of the US fiscal stimulus might hold investors from placing any aggressive USD bullish bets.
After concluding talks on Thursday, the US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin warned that Republicans and Democrats are still very far apart on key issues. Mnuchin further added that Trump is prepared to issue an executive order if the two sides fail to meet the end-of-the-week deadline.
Apart from this, investors might also be reluctant to place any aggressive bets ahead of Friday's release of the closely-watched US monthly jobs report (NFP). This might further collaborate towards limiting any meaningful slide for the GBP/USD pair, at least for the time being.
The US economy is expected to have added 1.6 million jobs in July as compared to 4.8 million in the previous month. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate is expected to edge lower to 10.5% from 11.1%. A weaker reading will further indicate that the US labour market recovery was faltering and prompt some fresh USD selling, which should assist the GBP/USD pair to resume its recent bullish trend.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3105
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0037
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28
|Today daily open
|1.3142
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2825
|Daily SMA50
|1.2642
|Daily SMA100
|1.2475
|Daily SMA200
|1.2709
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3186
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3112
|Previous Weekly High
|1.317
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2782
|Previous Monthly High
|1.317
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.236
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3158
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.314
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3108
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3073
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3034
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3181
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.322
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3255
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls amid Sino-American tensions ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1850, down amid a risk-off mood stemming from President Trump's move against China's TikTok and WeChat. Tension is mounting ahead of the highly uncertain Non-Farm Payrolls.
Gold consolidates near record highs, flat-lined around $2060 area ahead of NFP
Concerns about escalating US-China tensions pushed gold to fresh record highs on Friday. A goodish pickup in the USD prompted some profit-taking amid overbought conditions.
GBP/USD retreats amid doubts about the furlough scheme, dollar strength
GBP/USD is struggling around 1.31 as UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the furlough scheme that is underpinning the economy cannot last forever. The dollar is gaining ground amid geopolitical tensions ahead of the Non-Farm Payrolls.
Forex Today: Dollar ticks up after Trump's TikTok move, all eyes on Non-Farm Payrolls
Trump's executive order against TikTok and WeChat has dampened the market mood and strengthened the dollar. Fiscal stimulus have made limited progress and investors are now focused on July NFP, which carries high uncertainty amid the resurgence of coronavirus.
WTI struggles to keep $42.00 amid risk-off in Asia
WTI extends the previous day’s losses from $42.79, recently bounces off the intraday low. US-China and Washington-Ottawa tussles join dimming hopes of US stimulus to weigh on the risk-tone.