GBP/USD falls to test daily lows as the US dollar gains momentum

- Pound remains among the worst performers on Thursday after BoE.
- Cable resumes downside after being unable to recover 1.4000.
The GBP/USD is trading slightly above 1.3900, under pressure amid a rally of the US dollar and following a sharp slide of the pound on the back of the Bank of England meeting.
BoE and US dollar hit GBP/USD
The pound tumbled after the BoE released its statement from the latest Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). The central bank kept policy unchanged as expected but it was seen as a dovish meeting, triggering the slide of the pound. GBP/USD bottomed t 1.3888 and then bounced to the upside finding resistance at 1.3930. Recently it tested the lows.
“This clearly wasn’t the hawkish tilt on which some market participants had placed their bets. The attention will quickly shift to the August meeting when the MPC has a full set of fresh staff forecasts at its disposal and will have to make a new decision on the pace of gilt purchases”, explained analysts at Rabobank.
The US dollar gained momentum during the American session. Economic data from the US was mostly ignored by market participants and the currency trimmed losses across the board during the last hours, probably amid some optimism about a bipartisan deal in the US Congress for Biden’s infrastructure program.
Cable resumes slide
The 1.4000 zone capped the recovery of the GBP/USD after falling sharply last week. The pound failed to regain that area and started to pull back. On Thursday, the pair appears to be resuming the downside. The next strong support is seen at 1.3850/60, a break lower would add more pressure.
On the upside, a recovery above 1.4000 would alleviate the negative bias, and should favor an extension to 1.4065 (20-day moving average).
Technical levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3906
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0056
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.40
|Today daily open
|1.3962
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4085
|Daily SMA50
|1.4033
|Daily SMA100
|1.3947
|Daily SMA200
|1.3614
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4001
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3924
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4133
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3792
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4234
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3801
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3972
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3953
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3924
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3885
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3846
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4001
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.404
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4078
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
