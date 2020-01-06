FX Strategists at UOB Group noted that Cable could test lower levels in the next weeks.
24-hour view: “We highlighted last Friday that GBP ‘could test 1.3100 before stabilizing’. We underestimated the downward pressure as GBP not only cracked 1.3100 but also the next support at 1.3070 (low of 1.3054). While the decline still appears to be running ahead of itself, the current weakness is not showing sigh of stabilizing just yet. From here, GBP could dip below 1.3054 but the next support at 1.3025 is unlikely to come into the picture (there is another strong support at 1.3000). Resistance is at 1.3120 followed by 1.3150.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “While the rapid retreat from last week’s 1.3284 peak is in line with our view from last Thursday (02 Jan, spot at 1.3250) wherein GBP is ‘trading sideways between 1.3000 and 1.3400’, the swift pace of decline has increased the risk of a break of the bottom of the expected range. 1.3000 is a relatively strong support level and a breach of this level would suggest the mid-December low of 1.2900 could come under threat. From here, GBP has to move and stay above 1.3190 or the current mild downward pressure would increase quickly.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
