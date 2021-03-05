GBP/USD faces extra losses below 1.3820 – UOB

Cable’s downside momentum could accelerate on a breakdown of the 1.3820 level in the near-term, according to UOB Group’s FX Strategists.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘downward momentum has improved a tad and GBP could edge lower to 1.3890’ We added, ‘in view of the lackluster momentum, the odds for an extension to 1.3860 are not high’. Our view was not wrong as GBP dropped to an overnight low of 1.3881.From here, improved downward momentum could lead to GBP moving below 1.3860 but the next support at 1.3820 is likely out of reach. Resistance is at 1.3925 followed by 1.3965.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “Two days ago (03 Mar, spot at 1.3955), we indicated that ‘downward momentum has more or less dissipated and GBP could trade between 1.3860 and 1.4070 for now’. While there is no change in our view for now, shorter-term momentum is beginning to improve. That said, GBP has to close below 1.3820 before a sustained decline can be expected. The odds for such a move are not high for now but would remain intact unless GBP moves above 1.3965 within these few days.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears Fibo support on dollar strength
EUR/USD trades close to the critical Fibonacci support at 1.1945. Dollar rises, stocks drop as Powell refrains from jawboning yields. A big miss on expectations is needed to apply brakes on the rally in yields and put a floor under the spot.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.3900 as reflation fears stay strong ahead of NFP
GBP/USD fades corrective pullback as bears attack weekly low. Powell tried to soothe pairs from Treasury yield rally but situations worsened afterward. EU-UK raw over NI border continues, US-Britain eyes to solve trade problems, MHRA to fast-track vaccines for covid variants.
Gold targets $1672 support after Powell’s blow
Gold (XAU/USD) is on its way to test the June 2020 low at $1671, as the bears remain in control after Fed Chair Jerome Powell downplayed the recent turmoil in the bond market. Powell said that the recent bond market jitter "caught my attention".
Crypto market bleeds after Bitcoin’s rejection at $52,000
The cryptocurrency market is still suffering from the impact of Bitcoin’s rejection of $52,000 for the second time in less than two weeks. Declines are likely to gain momentum, with BTC already trading under $50,000.
Dollar Index hits three-month high as Powell triggers risk-off
The dollar index has jumped to 91.70, the highest level since Dec. 1, extending Thursday's 0.75% rise to 91.63. The US dollar is drawing haven bids, courtesy of the Federal Reserve President Jerome Powell's comments on Thursday. Equities turn risk averse, boosting demand for the greenback.