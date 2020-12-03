GBP/USD extends recovery towards 1.3400 amid Brexit drama

- GBP/USD looks to regain 1.3400 as DXY remains pressured.
- Vaccine and stimulus hopes, softer ADP data down the dollar.
- Brexit drama extends, as Barnier says a ‘deal hangs in the balance’.
GBP/USD gathers pace to take on the recovery above 1.3400 heading into the London open, as the market shrug-off looming Brexit concerns amid persistent US dollar weakness.
The greenback continues to bear the brunt of the increased demand for riskier assets, as optimism over the coronavirus vaccine and US fiscal stimulus continue to play out.
The UK’s medical regulator approved Pfizer’s covid vaccine on Wednesday, which will be available from next week. Meanwhile, the US Congress showed its willingness to discuss a much-larger fiscal aid package, adding to the prospects of a quick economic recovery.
The overall market optimism overshadowed the ongoing Brexit developments, as the cable staged a solid comeback from slump to 1.3289 reached in the US last session after the EU’s Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier warned that ‘a deal hangs in the balance.’
Differences continue to persist over the key sensitive issue of access to the fishing waters, although both sides continue carrying out intensive negotiations, with a deal likely to be reached this weekend. On the “level playing field” provisions, Barnier said the common ground was slowly being found.
With the Brexit headlines likely to be the main driver behind the pound’s moves, the US fiscal stimulus talks, vaccine updates and US economic data will also remain in focus.
GBP/USD technical levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3385
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|1.3367
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3268
|Daily SMA50
|1.3079
|Daily SMA100
|1.3045
|Daily SMA200
|1.2735
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3441
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3288
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3398
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3264
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3398
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2854
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3346
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3383
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3289
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3212
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3136
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3443
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3519
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3596
