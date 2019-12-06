GBP/USD erases early gains, turns flat on the day near 1.2720

- UK PM candidate Hunt says parliament is likely to block a no-deal Brexit.
- Annual CPI in the US drops to 1.8% in May from 2%.
- US Dollar Index clings to small daily gains in the NA session.
The GBP/USD pair, which was able to stage a modest recovery on the back of UK labour market data on Tuesday, struggled to preserve its bullish momentum today and turned flat near 1.2720 after touching a daily high of 1.2759.
In the absence of macroeconomic data releases from the UK, the greenback's market valuation drove the pair's price action. After dropping to a daily low of 96.59 following the mixed inflation report from the U.S., the US Dollar Index changed its direction and was last seen adding 0.08% on the day at 96.79.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics today announced that the Consumer Price Index rose 1.8% on a yearly basis in May to miss the market expectation of 1.9%. More importantly, the core CPI that strips volatile energy and food prices ticked down to 2.1% annually and stayed unchanged at 0.1% on a monthly basis.
Commenting on the data, "The May CPI print disappointed modestly to the downside on the back of a softer increase in core inflation," TD Securities analysts said. "However, key services components suggest underlying prices remain firm. We believe details in the report should bring relief to Fed officials as some of the factors mentioned as transitory appear to be less of a drag in prices."
Meanwhile, Jeremy Hunt, one of the candidates to succeed British Prime Minister Theresa May, today said that parliament was likely to block a no-deal Brexit but failed to help the British pound find demand.
Technical levels to watch for
The pair could find the initial resistance at 1.2760 (Jun. 12 high) ahead of 1.2845 (50-DMA) and 1.2910 (200-DMA). On the downside, supports are located at 1.2715 (Jun. 12 low), 1.2680 (20-DMA) and 1.2600 (May 23 low).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD charts bearish outside day ahead of Eurozone industrial production data
With a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily chart, the EUR/USD is on the defensive ahead of Eurozone's industrial production release. The currency pair created a bearish outside day on Wednesday.
GBP/USD remains on the back foot, all eyes on Conservative voting
While the failure of Labour-led motion to block the chances of no-deal Brexit weakened the Pound, the GBP/USD pair remains on a back foot, as traders await the first round of voting to decide the new Tory leader later this Thursday.
USD/JPY bounces-off lows near 108.15 amid risk-off
Fresh bids emerged near 108.15 region, allowing a tepid bounce in USD/JPY towards 108.30 levels, in tandem with a minor recovery staged by S&P 500 futures and the US Treasury yields. However, persisting risk-off trades combined with Fed rates cut bets could keep a lid on the upside.
Gold rises towards $1340 amid fresh bout of risk aversion
With the Chinese media repeatedly flashing worrisome signals concerning its trade spat with the US, Gold prices rally to the day’s high near $1337 during early Thursday. Positive comments for China, one of the top 2 gold buyers, further strengthened the bullion.
US inflation quiet, edging lower on the year
American consumer prices barely stirred in May with a slight rise on the month balanced by an equally minor decline for the year, leaving the Fed with little new inflation input for its rate decision next week.