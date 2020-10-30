GBP/USD eases from tops, still well bid above mid-1.2900s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD staged a goodish intraday bounce from sub-1.2900 level amid weaker USD.
  • The prevalent risk-off mood, coronavirus jitters helped limit the downside for the buck.
  • Brexit uncertainties, fears of lockdown in the UK should cap the upside for the major.

The GBP/USD pair built on its goodish intraday positive move and shot to fresh daily tops, around the 1.2985-90 region in the last hour, albeit quickly retreated few pips thereafter.

Following an early dip to sub-1.2900 levels, the pair witnessed some short-covering move and has now recovered the previous day's negative move to two-week tops. In the absence of any negative Brexit headlines, a mildly softer tone surrounding the US dollar was seen as a key factor driving the GBP/USD pair higher.

The greenback trimmed a part of its recent strong gains to four-week tops and was being pressured by the uncertainty about the actual outcome of the US presidential election. However, concerns about the potential economic fallout from new COVID-19 restrictions and weaker sentiment around the equity markets helped limit the USD downfall.

The positive move assisted the GBP/USD pair to snap two consecutive days of the losing streak, albeit a combination of factors might keep a lid on any runaway rally. Persistent Brexit uncertainties, along with fears of stricter lockdown measures to curb the rapid increase in coronavirus cases in the UK should cap the upside for the major.

On the economic data front, mostly upbeat second-tier US economic data did little to impress the USD bulls or provide any meaningful impetus to the GBP/USD pair. Friday's US economic docket also features the release of Chicago PMI and Revised Michigan Consumer Sentiment, though is likely to pass unnoticed amid the uncertain US political situation.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.296
Today Daily Change 0.0030
Today Daily Change % 0.23
Today daily open 1.293
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2984
Daily SMA50 1.3001
Daily SMA100 1.2871
Daily SMA200 1.2708
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3026
Previous Daily Low 1.2881
Previous Weekly High 1.3177
Previous Weekly Low 1.2895
Previous Monthly High 1.3482
Previous Monthly Low 1.2676
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2936
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.297
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2865
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2801
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.272
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.301
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.309
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3154

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

