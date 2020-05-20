GBP/USD eases from tops, still above mid-1.2200s after BoE Governor Bailey’s comments

- GBP/USD regained traction and turned higher for the third straight day on Wednesday.
- Some renewed USD selling bias negated softer UK CPI report and remained supportive.
- BoE Governor Bailey’s testimony did little to provide any impetus ahead of FOMC minutes.
The intraday USD selling bias picked up pace during the early North American session and lifted the GBP/USD pair to fresh session tops, closer to the 1.2300 mark.
The pair initially edge lower on Wednesday and dropped to the 1.2220 area following the release of softer-than-expected UK consumer inflation figures for April. The downtick turned out to be short-lived, rather was quickly bought into amid the emergence of some fresh US dollar selling bias.
Despite doubts over a potential COVID-19 vaccine, strong corporate earnings provided a strong boost to the US equity futures and weighed on the greenback’s relative safe-haven status. A broad-based USD weakness assisted the pair to move back into the positive territory for the third consecutive session.
The British pound lost some traction after the Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey did not rule out the possibility of negative interest rates. Bailey, alongside three MPC members was testifying before the Treasury Select Committee on the economic impact of the coronavirus.
Even from a technical perspective, the pair has been struggling to find acceptance above 50-day SMA, making it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying beyond the overnight swing high, around the 1.2300 mark. The move will confirm a bullish breakthrough 50-day SMA and set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the release of the minutes of the latest FOMC meeting. The minutes will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities later during the US session.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2278
|Today Daily Change
|0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|1.2253
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2355
|Daily SMA50
|1.2294
|Daily SMA100
|1.2651
|Daily SMA200
|1.2664
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2296
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2184
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2438
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2102
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2648
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2165
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2254
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2227
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2193
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2132
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.208
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2305
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2357
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2417
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD marches toward 1.10 amid upbeat mood
EUR/USD has hit a new two-week high closer to 1.10 as the safe-haven dollar is falling while stocks rise. Markets have shrugged off concerns about the vaccine and are encouraged by Fed support. The FOMC Minutes are eyed.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.23 USD weakness, ahead of Bailey
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.23, amid an upbeat market mood. UK inflation tumbled to 0.8% yearly in April, worse than expected. BOE Governor Bailey testifies later.
Crypto market hesitating between rising now or summertime
The market moves at breakout levels but exhaustion challenges the ability to succeed. Ethereum bets on leading the bullish breakout for the short term. Ripple plays his chances for an unexpected bullish surprise to break the bad streak of the last few months.
Gold flat-lined below $1750 level, FOMC minutes eyed for fresh impetus
Gold edged lower during the early North American session and refreshed daily lows, around the $1743-42 region, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.
US Dollar Index Price Analysis: A test of the 200-day SMA is not ruled out
If the selling bias accelerates, then the area of recent lows in the 99/15/10 band should come into focus in the short-term.