GBP/USD eases from tops, still above mid-1.2200s after BoE Governor Bailey’s comments

  • GBP/USD regained traction and turned higher for the third straight day on Wednesday.
  • Some renewed USD selling bias negated softer UK CPI report and remained supportive.
  • BoE Governor Bailey’s testimony did little to provide any impetus ahead of FOMC minutes.

The intraday USD selling bias picked up pace during the early North American session and lifted the GBP/USD pair to fresh session tops, closer to the 1.2300 mark.

The pair initially edge lower on Wednesday and dropped to the 1.2220 area following the release of softer-than-expected UK consumer inflation figures for April. The downtick turned out to be short-lived, rather was quickly bought into amid the emergence of some fresh US dollar selling bias.

Despite doubts over a potential COVID-19 vaccine, strong corporate earnings provided a strong boost to the US equity futures and weighed on the greenback’s relative safe-haven status. A broad-based USD weakness assisted the pair to move back into the positive territory for the third consecutive session.

The British pound lost some traction after the Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey did not rule out the possibility of negative interest rates. Bailey, alongside three MPC members was testifying before the Treasury Select Committee on the economic impact of the coronavirus.

Even from a technical perspective, the pair has been struggling to find acceptance above 50-day SMA, making it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying beyond the overnight swing high, around the 1.2300 mark. The move will confirm a bullish breakthrough 50-day SMA and set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move.

Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the release of the minutes of the latest FOMC meeting. The minutes will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities later during the US session.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2278
Today Daily Change 0.0025
Today Daily Change % 0.20
Today daily open 1.2253
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2355
Daily SMA50 1.2294
Daily SMA100 1.2651
Daily SMA200 1.2664
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2296
Previous Daily Low 1.2184
Previous Weekly High 1.2438
Previous Weekly Low 1.2102
Previous Monthly High 1.2648
Previous Monthly Low 1.2165
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2254
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2227
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2193
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2132
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.208
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2305
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2357
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2417

 

 

