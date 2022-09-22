- The BoE raised rates to 2.25%, though the interest rate differential with the Fed capped upward pressure on the GBP/USD.
- US Initial Jobless Claims again exceeded estimations, justifying the case for yesterday’s Fed rate hike.
- On Friday, S&P Global PMIs would be featured for the UK and the US, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell will speak.
The British pound oscillates around its opening price, following consecutive monetary policy decisions of the Bank of England, earlier rising rates by 50 bps, while the Fed hiked 75 bps on Wednesday. Initially, the GBP/USD dropped toward new YTD lows at 1.1211 but bounced off and hit a daily high above 1.1350 before tumbling below the 1.1300 mark. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD trades around 1.1258s.
Overnight, market sentiment remains negative, as shown by global equities trading in the red. The Bank of England lifted rates to the 2.25% mark while saying it would continue to “respond forcefully, as necessary” to elevated prices. Worth noting that three members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), namely Ramsden, Haskel, and Mann, voted for a 75 bps. In contrast, Swati Dhingra, its newest member in place of Michael Saunders, wanted a 25 bps.
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.1250s post-Fed and BoE’s rate hikes
At the same meeting, the MPC voted to reduce the BoE’s GBP 838 Billion by 80 billion pounds over the coming year. The BoE expects inflation to peak at around 11%. Now that September’s meeting is in the rearview mirror, money market futures still estimate the BoE to increase rates towards the 3.75% mark.
Aside from this, the US economic docket featured unemployment claims for the week ending on September 17, which rose by 213K less than estimates of 217K, further confirming yesterday’s Fed decision to hike rates by ¾ of a percent toward the 3.25% threshold, as data shows a solid labor market.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index, a performance measure of the buck’s vs. six currencies, barely rises 0.05% up at 111.408, while the US 10-year T-bond yield skyrockets 17 bps, toward the 3.704% threshold, for the first time since February of 2011.
Therefore, the GBP/USD would likely remain on the defensive. After the BoE’s projected a 15-month recession, to likely begin by the year’s end, will further exert downward pressure on the pair, as the US dollar will likely continue to strengthen as the Fed prepares to end the 2022 tightening cycle at around 4.4% levels.
What to watch
The UK economic calendar will feature the GfK Consumer Confidence and the S&P Global Services, Manufacturing, and Composite PMIs. On the US front, the US S&P Global PMIs would also be reported, alongside Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at around 18:00 GMT.
GBP/USD Key Technical Levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1258
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|1.1267
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1548
|Daily SMA50
|1.1839
|Daily SMA100
|1.2071
|Daily SMA200
|1.2676
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1385
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1237
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1738
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1351
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2294
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1294
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1328
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1208
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1149
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.106
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1355
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1444
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1503
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 0.9850 amid risk aversion
EUR/USD has lost its bullish momentum and declined below 0.9850 in the early American session, erasing its daily gains on the way. The sharp decline witnessed in Wall Street's main indexes after the opening bell helps the dollar find demand and weigh on the pair.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.1300
The negative shift seen in risk sentiment provided a boost to the greenback in the early American session and dragged GBP/USD back below 1.1300. Earlier in the day, the Bank of England announced that it hiked its policy rate by 50 bps as expected.
Gold falls toward $1,670 amid rising US yields
Gold lost its traction and declined to the $1,670 area in the second half of the day on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 4% on the day near 3.7%, making it difficult for XAU/USD to hold its ground.
USD/JPY recovers above 142.00, stays deep in red
USD/JPY managed to erase a portion of its daily gains and climbed above 142.00 after having dropped to a fresh two-week low below 141.00 earlier in the day. Nevertheless, the pair is still down more than 1% on the day following Japan's intervention in the FX market.
Costco Earnings Preview: Can COST stock stop the drop?
COST reports earnings after the close on Thursday, and getting a handle on how it will look is difficult. The stock has outperformed the main indices this year. COST is down 13% so far in 2022. The indices are down at least 20%.