GBP/USD drops to lowest since January 2017 ahead of BOE

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • GBP/USD fell to 1.21 in Asia, the lowest level since January 2017.
  • Bank of England is unlikely to follow the Federal Reserve's rate cut move

GBP/USD slipped to a 31-month low of 1.21 in the Asian session, courtesy of broad-based US Dollar demand.

The American Dollar picked up a bid as the US Federal Reserve cut rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, but cautioned markets against expecting further easing over the next few months.

Focus on BOE

The Bank of England (BOE) is widely expected to push back against expectations of rate cuts even though the risk of a hard Brexit darkens economic prospects. The central bank's monetary policy committee is expected to vote 9-0 to keep rates on hold at 0.75%.

The Pound will likely pick up a bid if the BOE reiterates the message delivered in May that markets are underestimating the BOE's willingness to raise rates if the economy grew as forecast.

The central bank, however, has little room to sound hawkish with lingering Brexit risks. New Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that he will take Britain out of the European Union on Oct. 31 without a Brexit deal if Brussels does not rewrite the deal it signed with Theresa May, according to Reuters.

That said, with the GBP already at 2.5-year lows, the BOE would want to avoid sounding too dovish, as that could yield a bigger slide in the British currency, leading to a sharp rise in imported inflation.

All-in-all, the BOE is likely to adopt a more neutral stance.

The GBP/USD pair is currently trading at 1.2128. The key support at 1.1905 could come into play if the US treasury yields rise in response to the not-so-dovish Fed and if BOE's guidance on responding to possible no-deal Brexit is strongly dovish.

Technical levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2128
Today Daily Change -0.0032
Today Daily Change % -0.26
Today daily open 1.216
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2443
Daily SMA50 1.2575
Daily SMA100 1.2804
Daily SMA200 1.2847
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.225
Previous Daily Low 1.2134
Previous Weekly High 1.2522
Previous Weekly Low 1.2376
Previous Monthly High 1.2706
Previous Monthly Low 1.2119
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2206
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2179
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2113
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2065
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1996
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2229
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2298
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2346

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

