GBP/USD drifting higher in thin Monday action as investors await key data

- The GBP/USD is seeing some minor lift ahead of Tuesday's bumper data reading.
- An easy Monday to give way to a bumper economic calendar data docket.
- UK wages & labor, US CPI in the barrel.
The GBP/USD climbed to a Monday high near 1.2280 as markets jockey for position ahead of Tuesday's bumper data prints, with UK wages and labor data hitting markets in the early London session before US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation figures drop on investors in the mid-day.
UK Average Earnings (excluding bonuses) for the 3rd quarter is expected to moderate, with the forecast expected to tick down from 7.8% to 7.7%; meanwhile, earnings with bonuses factored in is expected to accelerate towards the low end, forecast to drop from 8.1% to 7.4%.
Investors will be hoping for improvement (or at least a lack of downside) in UK Employment and Claimant Count figures. The UK last saw the labor landscape contract in September, showing a 82 thousand job decline in employed persons, while unemployment benefits seekers increased by almost 20.5 thousand.
US CPI Preview: Forecasts from seven major banks, still to the high side of the Fed’s target
US CPI inflation is broadly expected to hold steady at the annualized level with slight declines in the month-on-month figures. Headline US CPI for the year into October is expected to decline from 3.7% to 3.3%.
Monthly CPI inflation is expected to print at a moderate 0.1% in October compared to September's 0.4%.
GBP/USD Technical Outlook
The Pound Sterling's soft bounce on Monday is continuing last Friday's rebound from a weekly low near 1.2190, breaking through a descending intraday trendline from last week's peak near 1.2425.
The pair is drifting back up into the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently grinding upwards through 1.2260.
The pair is currently setting up a near-term technical support zone near 1.2240, and as long as the low side continues to hold, the topside will be free to crash against the technical resistance barrier baked into the 1.2300 handle.
GBP/USD Hourly Chart
GBP/USD Technical Levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2267
|Today Daily Change
|0.0041
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34
|Today daily open
|1.2226
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2202
|Daily SMA50
|1.2268
|Daily SMA100
|1.2522
|Daily SMA200
|1.2435
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2238
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2187
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2429
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2187
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2337
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2037
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2219
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2207
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2196
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2166
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2145
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2247
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2268
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2298
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds to the 1.0700 area as Dollar weakens
EUR/USD bottomed at 1.0664 and then reversed to the upside, driven by a weaker US Dollar. The pair is approaching 1.1700 and has moved back into positive territory for the day, in a relatively calm trading session. Market participants are awaiting Eurozone growth and employment data and US CPI figures, which are due on Tuesday.
GBP/USD hits fresh daily highs above 1.2250
GBP/USD is hovering around 1.2250 on a quiet Monday. The pair printed a fresh daily high at 1.2259 on the back of Dollar weakness. Attention shifts toward UK employment figures and the critical US CPI data due on Tuesday.
Gold extended its monthly decline as investor stay away from safe-haven assets Premium
Spot Gold retains the sour tone, with XAU/USD extending its slide to $1,918.35 on Tuesday, its lowest in almost a month. Save-haven assets remain unattractive despite easing optimism, with the US Dollar up only against Gold and the JPY on a daily basis.
Bitcoin price drops below $37,000 ahead of US CPI
Bitcoin price touched the $37,900 level briefly on November 9 before retreating to $36,880 early on Monday. BTC price corrected lower, wiping out its weekend gains, as traders await US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.
S&P 500 Forecast: Index moves sideways on Monday following two weeks of gains
The S&P 500 index opened lower on Monday following two weeks of index gains but has since moved flat. Despite Monday’s initial pullback, the week looks bright for investors after the index broke to a new higher high last Friday.