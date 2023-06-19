- GBP/USD is slightly down as the Bank of England’s potential rate hike looms amidst easing inflation signals.
- A hawkish BoE stance could push GBP/USD towards 1.3000 if accompanied by increased inflation and rate hike.
- US Dollar Index strengthens; June Housing Market Index outperforms expectations, rising from 50 to 55.
GBP/USD reverses its course late in the European session amidst a low-volume trading day in the FX space, with US markets closed due to a holiday. A risk-off impulse weighs on the Pound Sterling (GBP), which is set to outperform the greenback, as the Bank of England (BoE) is expected to deliver a rate hike on Thursday. The GBP/USD is trading at 1.2793, down a modest 0.19%.
Investors focus on the potential Bank of England’s rate hike amidst easing inflation, while US housing data exceeds forecasts
European equities closed with losses. The GBP/USD is at the mercy of the BoE’s decision to raise rates after being questioned by politicians to deliver price stability amidst inflationary levels last seen 40 years ago. Nevertheless, it should be said that April’s inflation has shown signs of easing from around 10.1% to 8.7% YoY. Still, the core reading depicts inflation is broadening amongst the Consumer Price Index (CPI) basket components, as it ticks from 6.2% to 6.8% YoY.
The BoE will reveal its decision on Thursday at 11:00 GMT. But one day earlier, May’s CPI readings would be delivered. Market participants estimate the headline CPI to stand at 8.4% YoY, while core CPI is estimated at 6.8%, unchanged from last month’s figures. Further inflation data would be released, with Producer Price Index (PPI) and the Retail Price Index (RPI) estimated to edge lower, particularly the former.
If inflation ticks higher, alongside a 25 bps rate increase by the BoE, it would require the delivery of a hawkish message that convinces the market that additional hikes are expected. In reaction, the GBP/USD is expected to appreciate, and it could challenge the 1.3000 figure.
Across the pond, the Federal Reserve (Fed) kept rates unchanged but foresaw peak rates at 5.6%, according to the dot-plot in the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP). A slew of Fed officials have expressed the likelihood of raising rates at the July meeting. Traders will look to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony at the US Congress.
In the meantime, the greenback is getting stronger amidst light trading. The US Dollar Index (DXY), a measure of the US Dollar value against a basket of peers, climbs 0.22% at 102.536.
Data-wise, the US NAHB Housing Market Index for June improved from 50 to 55, smashing estimates and, according to the report, the highest reading since July 2022. The report highlighted solid demand and the lack of inventory as the main reasons for the surprising jump.
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the GBP/USD is set to continue to edge higher, with the 1.3000 figure on sight. Given the fundamental backdrop suggeting a more aggressive monetary policy, that should help the GBP/USD pair to surpass the 1.3000 mark, which could exacerbate a rally toward the April 21, 2022, high at 1.3089, followed by 1.3100. Conversely, the GBP/USD could witness further downside below the 1.2800 figure, like the May 2022 high of 1.2772, followed by the 1.2700 figure, ahead of diving to the 20-day EMA At 1.2574.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2774
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0048
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37
|Today daily open
|1.2822
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2495
|Daily SMA50
|1.2492
|Daily SMA100
|1.2324
|Daily SMA200
|1.2045
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2848
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2768
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2848
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2487
|Previous Monthly High
|1.268
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2308
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2818
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2799
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2777
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2733
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2697
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2857
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2893
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2937
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under pressure below 1.0950 as USD recovers
EUR/USD is trading on the defensive below 1.0950 on Monday. The pair is weighed down by the US Dollar recovery and risk aversion, as investors digest US-Sino headlines amid mounting Chinese growth fears. US markets are closed on account of Juneteenth.
GBP/USD falls below 1.2800 amid cautious markets
GBP/USD extends its correction from the recent uptrend to a fresh 14-month high and trades below 1.2800. Broad-based US Dollar recovery combined with a cautious market mood is not allowing the pair to find a foothold. Thin trading is likely to extend in the day ahead.
Gold: XAU/USD consolidative phase continues as optimism prevails Premium
Spot Gold trades in a well-limited range around the $1,950 level on a quiet Monday. US markets are closed due to the Juneteenth Holiday, and the macroeconomic calendar had nothing relevant to offer.
Shiba Inu, Maker, XRP begin recovery as crypto buying power returns
The SEC crackdown on cryptocurrencies triggered a marketwide crypto bloodbath between June 5 and the weekend. SHIB, MKR and XRP price recoveries are likely to lead a return in capital inflow to altcoins in the short term.
The Week Ahead - Bank of England, UK CPI and Retail Sales, Whitbread and FedEx earnings
This week’s central bank rate decision is likely to see the implementation of at least another rate 25bps rate hike from Bank of England policymakers.