GBP/USD crashes out of the sky on hawkish Fed Powell, covid Omricon contagion risks

- GBP/USD plummets on risks of contagion and a hawkish Federal Reserve.
- Vaccines may not be effective against the new covid Omicron variant.
Sterling fell to a one-year low versus the US dollar Tuesday due to the sentiment of divergence between the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England following hawkish comments from Fed's chairman Jerome Powell. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3250 and down around 0.5% on the day so far, falling from a high of 1.3370 and crash landing at 1.3194.
Fed's Powell, who was making a testimony before the Senate, said that it is time to retire the term "transitory" for inflation. Additionally, he considers it appropriate to talk about speeding up tapering in the upcoming December meeting. On that, the US dollar took off and the euro plunged, dragging the pound along for the ride as investors weigh the risks of the contagion of the Omicron coronavirus variant and the concerns that there is no effective vaccine solution, yet.
Risk assets were under pressure after Moderna Chief Executive Stéphane Bancel told the Financial Times that existing COVID-19 vaccines are unlikely to be as effective against the newly detected variant as they have been previously. On the other hand, there are mixed messages with the CEO of BioNTech saying the current generation of Covid-19 vaccines will probably still protect against severe disease in people infected by the omicron variant. However, drugmaker Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday its COVID-19 antibody treatment could be less effective against Omicron.
Nevertheless, the uncertainty has rocked the socks off risk assets. The markets have also got what they were waiting for in Powell's testimony today, firming the belief that the Fed may still have to hike sooner than first expected despite the threat of the virus. However, it is yet to be seen as to what the Bank of England's bias will now be.
BoE in focus
Inflation has moved sharply higher in the UK, but the BoE has remained firmly with the opinion that inflation will be transitory whereby the three components, food, energy, and autos price has been affected by the supply chain blockages and re-opening of the economy.
Wage data is also mixed, analysts at TD Securities argued. ''Headline wages are distorted by furlough and compositional effects, but underlying pay growth is still rising. Flash October PAYE pay data shows the first drop in median pay since the early days of COVID, as the furlough scheme ended.''
''The BoE's Dec meeting remains finely balanced. A single hike before March is all but certain, but Omicron may hold the MPC off until February.''
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3253
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0050
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.38
|Today daily open
|1.3303
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3448
|Daily SMA50
|1.3579
|Daily SMA100
|1.369
|Daily SMA200
|1.3817
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3363
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3288
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3457
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3278
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3834
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3317
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3334
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3273
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3242
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3197
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3348
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3393
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3424
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD plummets to 1.1250 on Fed's Powell words on inflation
EUR/USD retreated sharply after nearing 1.1400, as US Federal Reserve chief Powell noted that the risk of higher inflation has increased, blaming it on supply chain issues. He also said that it's appropriate to talk about speeding up tapering in the upcoming meeting. Dollar runs across the FX board.
GBP/USD falls to 1.3194, a fresh 2021 low
GBP/USD changed course on sudden dollar's demand, piercing the 1.3200 level for the first time since last December. Fed chief Powell talked about speeding up tapering, sending Wall Street in a selling spiral.
Gold at risk of piercing the monthly low at 1,758.81
The Omicron coronavirus variant may reduce the effectiveness of vaccines and treatments. US Federal Reserve Chair Powell talked about speeding up tapering. XAU/USD faltered again around the 1,800 level, may retest November low.
Three major overlooked factors why Ethereum price is about to skyrocket
Ethereum price has been consolidating after the cryptocurrency registered a new all-time high on November 10. Although ETH has been moving sideways, a few factors suggest that the token may be preparing for a massive take-off.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?