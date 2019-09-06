GBP/USD could attempt a test of 1.2450 – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, if Cable manages to close above 1.2380 it could then attempt to move to the 1.2450 area.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “While our view for a higher GBP was not wrong, the strength of the rally surprises us as GBP easily took out last month’s 1.2310 top and surged to a 5-week high of 1.2353. The rally over the past 3 days is severely overbought and while further GBP strength is not ruled out, the next resistance at 1.2380 is a strong level and is unlikely to yield so easily. Support is at 1.2290 but only a move below 1.2255 would indicate that the upward pressure has eased”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “We indicated yesterday (05 Sep, spot at 1.2245) there is “scope for the rebound in GBP to extend above 1.2310” and added, the “prospect for extension to 1.2380 is not high (there is a minor resistance at 1.2350)”. GBP subsequently moved above the minor resistance and touched 1.2353. After the strong and rapid rise, a move above 1.2380 would not be surprising. However, the outsized gain over the past three days appears to be running ahead of itself and for now, we have doubts on whether GBP could maintain the pace of its current advance. That said, only a break of 1.2170 (strong support was at 1.2120 yesterday) would indicate the recovery phase has run its course. Looking ahead, if GBP were to close above 1.2380 in NY, it would suggest the recovery could extend to 1.2450, possibly 1.2500”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1050 amid weak German data, ahead of NFP
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1050, steady. German industrial production disappointed with a drop of 0.6%. The focus shifts to the all-important Non-Farm Payrolls out as the market mood remains upbeat amid optimism about trade.
GBP/USD hovers above 1.2300 amid speculation about UK elections date
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2300 amid speculation that the opposition would like to hold elections on October 29, potentially forcing PM Johnson to ask for a Brexit extension. The House of Lords is set to approve bill to prevent a no-deal Brexit today.
USD/JPY regains the 107 handle ahead of NFP
USD/JPY defends the bids above the 107 handle, having reversed the early dip to 106.90 levels, as the risk-on action in the Asian equities combined with firmer Treasury yields and S&P futures underpin. Focus on US NFP, Powell.
Gold: Sidelined in Asia amid rise in US yields
Gold is trading in a sideways manner around $1,520 in Asia, having dropped 2.14% on Thursday, the biggest single-day drop since Nov. 11, 2016. The benchmark yield is trading at 1.58%, representing a two basis point gain on the day.
US Non-Farm Payrolls Preview: Against all odds
Non-farm payrolls are expected add 158,000 new workers in August after May’s gain of 164,000. The unemployment rate is predicted to be unchanged at 3.7%. August payrolls predicted to be at trend.