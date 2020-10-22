GBP/USD could advance to the 1.3250 level near-term – UOB

Cable could extend its gains to the mid-1.3200s in the next weeks, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “The sudden and sharp lift-off in GBP that sent it rocketing to a high of 1.3177 came as a surprise. While GBP could strengthen further, severely overbought conditions is likely to lead to a slower pace of advance and the next resistance at 1.3220 could be out of reach for now (minor resistance is at 1.3180). Support is at 1.3085 but only a break of 1.3050 would indicate the current strong rally is ready to take a breather.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We have held the view that GBP ‘is likely to trade on a slightly defensive mode with 1.3050 acting as a strong resistance’ since last Friday (16 Oct). After trading in a quiet manner for a few days, GBP took off, blew past 1.3050 and hit a high of 1.3177 yesterday (21 Oct) before closing higher by a whopping +1.54% (its biggest 1-day gain in 7 months). While the rapid rally appears to be running ahead of itself, upward momentum has clearly improved. From here, there is room for further GBP strength towards 1.3250 but it is left to be seen if GBP can maintain a foothold above this level. Support is at 1.3050 but only a break of 1.2990 would indicate that GBP is not ready for 1.3250 just yet.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under pressure around 1.1850 amid risk-off mood
EUR/USD is flashing red above 1.1800 on Thursday as the anti-risk dollar is drawing haven bids on reports of meddling in US elections and fading prospects of a US fiscal stimulus deal. The focus shift to the US weekly jobless claims.
GBP/USD holds steady near 1.3150 ahead of Bailey, Sunak
GBP/USD is off the six-week highs, steadying above 1.3100, as the bulls catch a breather amid resurgent US dollar demand and Brexit optimism. BOE’s Bailey, UK Chancellor Sunak’s stimulus and US Jobless Claims in focus.
Gold fails to scale 50-day SMA even as US inflation expectations rise
Gold struggles to gather upside traction despite the uptick in the US inflation expectations. The yellow metal faced rejection above the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) at $1,923 early Thursday.
US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Losing the prediction panache
The achingly slow decline in unemployment requests is forecast to resume after unexpectedly rising to their highest level in seven weeks. Continuing claims are expected to drop below 10 million for the first time since the first week of April.
WTI: Buyers lurk around 100-day EMA
WTI bounces off $39.83, the lowest in one week, to battle 50% Fibonacci retracement. EIA inventories recovered from -3.818M prior, -1.021M forecast. The energy benchmark dropped the lowest since October 15 the previous day.