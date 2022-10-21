- The pound remains steady above1.1220.
- Weak UK data and political uncertainty are weighing on the GBP.
- GBP/USD, approaching the tip of a triangle pattern.
The pound failed on its assault to 1.1300 earlier on Friday, although the ensuing reversal has found support at 1.1220 and the pair picked up again to the 1.1250 area. The GBP/USD remains moderately positive on the day in track to regain the previous two day’s losses.
UK's weak economic prospects are hurting the pound
Retail consumption contracted by 1.4% in September, well above market expectations of a 0.5% decline, and was 6.9% lower from the same month last year, according to data reported by National Statistics released earlier on Friday.
The impact of these figures, which have confirmed fears of an upcoming recession in the UK and have been coupled with political uncertainty, as the Tory party hustles to find a replacement for Liz Truss, which has increased negative pressure on the pair.
GBP/USD approaching the tip of a triangle formation
From a technical point of view, the daily chart shows the pair approaching the tip of a symmetrical triangle pattern with trendline resistance at 1.1325, and the next potential resistance levels at 1.1430 (50-day SMA) ahead of October 4 and 5 highs at 1.1510.
On the downside, the base of the triangle lies now at 1.1080. Below here, bears might increase confidence and send the pair to 1.0920 (October 12 low) and then probably to 1.0540 (September 28 low)
GBP/USD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6358
|Today Daily Change
|0.0077
|Today Daily Change %
|1.23
|Today daily open
|0.6281
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6381
|Daily SMA50
|0.6654
|Daily SMA100
|0.6798
|Daily SMA200
|0.7014
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6356
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6228
|Previous Weekly High
|0.638
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.617
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6916
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6363
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6307
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6277
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6221
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6161
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6093
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6349
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6416
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6476
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers beyond 0.9800 ahead of the weekend
Financial markets suffered a dramatic U-turn ahead of the weekly close. The dollar eases amid rumours the US Federal Reserve will slow the pace of tightening after pulling the trigger for another 75 bps in November.
USD/JPY collapses amid suspected BOJ intervention
The USD/JPY pair shed over 400 pips after touching a fresh multi-decade high of 151.93 at the beginning of the American session. Broad dollar’s weakness and a suspected intervention sees the pair trading below the 147.00 threshold.
Gold rises on speculation a Fed pivot lurks, US bond yields fall
Gold rebounds from monthly lows, advancing steadily towards the $1640s region as US Treasury yields drop on an article published by the Wall Street Journal, which mentioned that Fed officials are split about December’s rate hike.
Large Ethereum whales gobble 3.5 million ETH, holdings hit new all-time high
Large wallet investors on the Ethereum network have scooped up large quantities of the altcoin. Over the past month, whales holding one million or more ETH collectively accumulated 3.5 million more Ethereum.
SNAP stock tanks 27% after hours after social media platform refuses to provide Q4 guidance
Snap (SNAP), the social media app once beloved by advertisers for its tween and teen audience, collapsed 27.1% after hours on Thursday after missing revenue forecasts and refusing to once again provide guidance.