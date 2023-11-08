GBP/USD consolidates below 1.2300, awaits BoE's Bailey and Fed Chair Powell's speech

- GBP/USD struggles to gain any meaningful traction and remains confined in a range.
- A bleak UK economic outlook and bets for a BoE rate cut in 2024 weigh on the GBP.
- A subdued USD demand acts as a tailwind ahead of BoE’s Bailey and Fed’s Powell.
The GBP/USD pair lacks any firm intraday direction on Wednesday and oscillates in a narrow band below the 1.2300 mark during the Asian session. Spot prices, meanwhile, hold above the weekly low touched on Tuesday and for now, seem to have stalled this week's rejection slide from the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), around the 1.2425-1.2430 area, or the highest level since mid-September.
Traders seem reluctant to place aggressive bets and opt to remain on the sidelines ahead of scheduled speeches by the Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey and Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell. Given that the risk of the UK economy entering a recession is high, Bailey's remarks will be looked upon to reaffirm bets for a rate cut in August 2024. In fact, the BoE's Chief Economist Huw Pill said on Monday that the central bank might wait until the middle of next year before cutting interest rates from their current 15-year high. This might continue to weigh on the British Pound (GBP) and favours the GBP/USD bars.
Investors, meanwhile, will closely scrutinize Powell's comments for cues about the future rate-hike path, which will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics. The US central bank last week noted that financial conditions may be tight enough already to control inflation. The markets took this as a sign that the Fed was done with its policy-tightening campaign. Adding to this, the softer US jobs report released on Friday reaffirmed the view that the Fed will maintain the status quo for the third straight time in December and triggered a sharp US Dollar (USD) retracement slide from the vicinity of the YTD peak.
That said, a slew of influential FOMC members stuck a hawkish tone this week and kept alive hopes for additional rate hikes. This led to a goodish USD recovery from a multi-week low touched on Monday. However, a further decline in the US Treasury bond yields and the prevalent risk-on mood fails to assist the safe-haven buck to build on its gains registered over the past two days. This, in turn, is seen as the only factor lending some support to the GBP/USD pair. The aforementioned fundamental backdrop, meanwhile, favours bearish traders and suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices remains to the downside.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.229
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.2293
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2197
|Daily SMA50
|1.2293
|Daily SMA100
|1.2537
|Daily SMA200
|1.2435
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2351
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2263
|Previous Weekly High
|1.239
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.209
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2337
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2037
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2296
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2317
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2253
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2214
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2165
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2342
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2391
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.243
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD clings to recovery gains near 0.6450, Powell in focus
AUD/USD is holding on to the recovery gains near 0.6450 in Asian trading on Wednesday. The pair is struggling to extend the renewed upside, as investors turn cautious ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech. The US Dollar has entered a consolidation mode following the recent upswing.
USD/JPY keeps range around 150.50 after BoJ's Ueda
USD/JPY is consolidating gains at around 150.50, digesting the latest remarks from the BoJ Governor Ueda. A broadly subdued US Dollar and sluggish US Treasury bond yields fail to inspire the pair. BoJ Governor Ueda commented on the inflation and policy outlook.
Gold price flat-lines as traders keenly await Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech
Gold price struggles to capitalize on the overnight bounce from the $1,957-1,956 region or a two-week low, and oscillates in a narrow trading band during the Asian session on Wednesday. Traders now seem reluctant and are seeking clarity on the Fed rate-hike path before placing fresh directional bets.
Binance Coin price rise to come to a halt after just 20% increase in three weeks
Binance Coin price, which had been gradually making a recovery, was expected to reclaim the losses that it endured in June. However, the lack of demand for the cryptocurrency left BNB stuck with no gains, even at a time when the entire market was rallying.
Fearing USD and yields upswing?
S&P 500 made the predicted decline towards 4,360s, but didn‘t reach the lower border of Friday‘s intraday consolidation. That would be the first decline target, with Friday‘s breakout level of 4,330 being the second one.