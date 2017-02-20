GBP/USD consolidates above 1.2450

Cable remains steady and holds to gains. Market volatility remains lows amid a holiday in the US. The GBP/USD pair peaked during the European session at 1.2482 and then pulled back modestly.

During the last hours, it moved within a range, between 1.2450 and 1.2475, consolidating a daily gain of around 50 pips.

The pound is among the best performers in the market. In the United Kingdom, the House of Lords is debating the application of the Article 50; a majority is expected to vote yes, giving power to the government to trigger the article by early March as expected.

Technical levels

To the upside, resistance levels might be seen at 1.2480 (Feb 15 & 20 high), 1.2520/25 (Feb 16 high) and 1.2545 (Feb 14 high). On the opposite direction, support might lie at 1.2450 (American session low), 1.2400 (daily low) and 1.2380 (Feb 15 low).