GBP/USD confronts near-term key resistance amid Brexit optimism

  • GBP/USD cheers increasing odds of Tory leadership.
  • US-China trade hopes, military tension and Russian meddling in British politics keep the gains in check.
  • UK PM’s speech, US Housing numbers and trade/Brexit headlines will be in focus.

Rising expectations of a Tory leadership after the December election propels the GBP/USD pair to confront a month old falling trend line resistance while taking rounds to 1.2925 ahead of London open on Monday. Even so, catalysts challenging the broad risk-tone, as well as hardships for the UK PM, limit the pair’s further upside.

Survation polling joined the league of leading surveyors plotting nearly 40% odds of another Conservative victory in the United Kingdom’s (UK) election. The first of its polls show around 14 points of a margin between the Tories and the opposition Labour party.

Even so, doubts related to the Russian meddling in British politics, due to the Conservatives’ refrain from releasing the report before election, keep the cable’s gains under check. Also, geopolitical tension between the United States (US) and China, concerning Hong Kong and Taiwan, raises questions over the recent optimism surrounding the US-China trade deal.

With this, the market’s trade sentiment remains sluggish with the US 10-year treasury yields taking rounds to 1.82% while most Asian shares flashing mixed signals.

Investors will now concentrate on the British Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson’s speech at Confederation of British Industry’s (CBI) annual conference for fresh political impulse. On the economic calendar, the US NAHB Housing Market Index numbers for November, expected to remain at 71, will occupy the thin line of statistics. However, trade/politics headlines will keep the driver’s seat.

Technical Analysis

Unless providing a daily closing beyond the four-week-old descending resistance line, at 1.2930, prices are less likely to aim for 1.3000, which in turn highlights the weeklong rising trend line at 1.2850 as immediate support to watch.

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2923
Today Daily Change 18 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.14%
Today daily open 1.2905
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2874
Daily SMA50 1.2622
Daily SMA100 1.2461
Daily SMA200 1.2703
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2918
Previous Daily Low 1.2867
Previous Weekly High 1.2918
Previous Weekly Low 1.2785
Previous Monthly High 1.3013
Previous Monthly Low 1.2194
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2899
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2887
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2875
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2845
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2823
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2926
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2948
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2978

 

 

