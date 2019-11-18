GBP/USD confronts near-term key resistance amid Brexit optimism

- GBP/USD cheers increasing odds of Tory leadership.
- US-China trade hopes, military tension and Russian meddling in British politics keep the gains in check.
- UK PM’s speech, US Housing numbers and trade/Brexit headlines will be in focus.
Rising expectations of a Tory leadership after the December election propels the GBP/USD pair to confront a month old falling trend line resistance while taking rounds to 1.2925 ahead of London open on Monday. Even so, catalysts challenging the broad risk-tone, as well as hardships for the UK PM, limit the pair’s further upside.
Survation polling joined the league of leading surveyors plotting nearly 40% odds of another Conservative victory in the United Kingdom’s (UK) election. The first of its polls show around 14 points of a margin between the Tories and the opposition Labour party.
Even so, doubts related to the Russian meddling in British politics, due to the Conservatives’ refrain from releasing the report before election, keep the cable’s gains under check. Also, geopolitical tension between the United States (US) and China, concerning Hong Kong and Taiwan, raises questions over the recent optimism surrounding the US-China trade deal.
With this, the market’s trade sentiment remains sluggish with the US 10-year treasury yields taking rounds to 1.82% while most Asian shares flashing mixed signals.
Investors will now concentrate on the British Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson’s speech at Confederation of British Industry’s (CBI) annual conference for fresh political impulse. On the economic calendar, the US NAHB Housing Market Index numbers for November, expected to remain at 71, will occupy the thin line of statistics. However, trade/politics headlines will keep the driver’s seat.
Technical Analysis
Unless providing a daily closing beyond the four-week-old descending resistance line, at 1.2930, prices are less likely to aim for 1.3000, which in turn highlights the weeklong rising trend line at 1.2850 as immediate support to watch.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2923
|Today Daily Change
|18 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14%
|Today daily open
|1.2905
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2874
|Daily SMA50
|1.2622
|Daily SMA100
|1.2461
|Daily SMA200
|1.2703
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2918
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2867
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2918
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2785
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3013
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2194
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2899
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2887
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2875
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2845
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2823
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2926
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2948
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2978
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 200-bar SMA, 38.2% Fibo. question 7-day high
The EUR/USD pair’s successful recovery from 61.8% Fibonacci retracement flashes a seven-day high of 1.1065 by the press time of early Monday. Overbought RSI conditions add strength to the resistances.
GBP/USD confronts near-term key resistance amid Brexit optimism
GBP/USD cheers increasing odds of Tory leadership. US-China trade hopes, military tension and Russian meddling in British politics keep the gains in check. UK PM’s speech, US Housing numbers and trade/Brexit headlines will be in focus.
USD/JPY: Upside still capped below 109.00 amid cautious optimism
The USD/JPY pair keeps its range play below the 109 handle, as the bulls lack follow-through amid cautious optimism, in the face of US-China trade deal hopes, China's Reverse Repo rate cut and Hong Kong unrest.
Gold seesaws around $1468 amid geopolitical tension, trade optimism
With the geopolitical tension concerning Hong Kong and Iran crossing wires, optimism surrounding the US-CN trade deal seems to fail in luring the Gold sellers. As a result, Gold takes rounds to $1,468 during early Asia.
Economic Entrails in the Week Ahead
The exaggeration of the significance of a few data points led many observers to posit a synchronized global economic rebound. Disappointing data from China, Japan, and Australia last week suggested that the Asia Pacific region is not experiencing it.