GBP/USD clings to modest recovery gains post-UK macro data, still below 1.2300 mark

- GBP/USD gains some traction and stages a modest bounce from three-week lows.
- Mostly better-than-expected UK macro data remained supportive of the uptick.
- Persistent Brexit uncertainties, coronavirus virus crisis might cap any further gains.
The GBP/USD pair held on to its mildly positive tone near session tops, around the 1.2275-80 region and had a rather muted reaction to the UK economic releases.
The pair managed to find some support near mid-1.2200s on Wednesday and staged a modest intraday recovery from three-week lows, snapping two consecutive days of losing streak. The uptick was further supported by slightly better-than-expected UK macro data.
The preliminary GDP report showed that the UK economy contracted less-than-anticipated, by 2% during the first quarter of 2020. The monthly print also bettered market expectations and showed a contraction of 5.8% in March as against 8% decline estimated.
Adding to this, the UK Manufacturing and Industrial Production data also surpassed consensus estimates, which coupled with a subdued US dollar price action remained supportive of the mildly positive tone surrounding the GBP/USD pair.
It, however, remains to be seen if the pair is able to capitalize on the move or runs into some fresh supply at higher levels amid fears about the second round of coronavirus infections and the lack of progress in Brexit negotiations.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2275
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|1.226
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2413
|Daily SMA50
|1.2372
|Daily SMA100
|1.2695
|Daily SMA200
|1.2661
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2378
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2256
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2504
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2266
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2648
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2165
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2302
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2331
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2218
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2176
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2096
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.234
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.242
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2462
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs as Powell dismisses negative rates
EUR/USD has retreated from the highs after Fed Chair Powell dismissed the idea of setting negative interest rates. He painted a gloomy picture of the economy. Coronavirus statistics are eyed.
GBP/USD hits lowest in five weeks amid dollar strength
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.2250, hitting the lowest in five weeks. The US dollar is rising after Fed Chair Powell rejected negative rates. UK GDP beat expectations by falling only 2% in Q1.
Bitcoin points to $288K, according to the S2F ratio
According to crypto analyst Plan B, the average price level for the next Bitcoin bullish move is beyond $250K. The fight for market shares between cryptocurrencies continues and sets the pace of events. Volatility is likely to increase in the coming sessions.
Gold spikes to weekly tops and retreats, holds above $1700 mark after Powell’s speech
Gold managed to gain some positive traction for the second straight session on Wednesday. The uptick was supported by fears about the second wave of virus infections, weaker USD. The Fed Chair Jerome Powell did not touch the subject of negative rates and capped gains.
WTI recovery stalled below $28.00 per barrel
The WTI recovery lost steam below the 28.00 resistance but still remains above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. While crude oil is in an overall downtrend the above-mentioned level can be hard to overcome in the medium-term.