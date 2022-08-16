  • GBP/USD marches firmly towards the confluence of the 20/50-DMAs around 1.2110.
  • US Industrial Production surprises to the upside, while housing data continues to worsen.
  • UK employment figures were better-than-expected, further cementing the case for a 50 bps BoE rate hike.

The GBP/USD snaps three days of losses and approaches the 1.2100 figure as the greenback begins to weaken in the middle of the North American session, courtesy of resurfacing recession fears with US data showing signs of an economic slowdown.

The GBP/USD is trading at 1.2081, after hitting a daily low at 1.2007 during the European session, but bounced back on modest UK employment figures and reclaimed the 1.2050 area.

Data-wise, the US Federal Reserve reported that Industrial Production for July rose by 0.6% MoM, underpinned by motor vehicles amid easing supply chain disruptions. Before Wall Street opened, July’s Building House Permits and Housing Starts plummeted, indicating the ongoing deterioration in the housing market, spurred by higher mortgage rates.

Alongside that, Monday’s New York Fed Empire State Manufacturing Index for August dropped to the contractionary territory at -31.1 headline, less than 5 estimated.

The GBP/USD reacted to that, pushing through the 20-day EMA, extending its gains, and hitting a daily high at 1.2117.

On the UK side, employment data was better than estimated, with Claimant Count Change, falling by 10K, better than the 32K estimated, while the Unemployment Rate stood at 3.8%. Even though data shows signs of a robust labor market, the Bank of England is expected to lift rates at their next meeting by 50 bps, regardless of projecting that the UK’s economy might tap into a recession late in the year.

Elsewhere, the political spectrum has not been a driver of the British pound. However, the upcoming election in September might increase volatility in the GBP/USD, and depending on who is elected as Prime Minister; we would likely see the pair’s first reaction to that.

What to watch

On Wednesday, the UK economic calendar will feature the Retail Price Index and inflation figures in consumer and producer side sources. The US docket will reveal Retail Sales for July, alongside the FOMC’s last meeting minutes and Fed speeches.

GBP/USD Key Technical Levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2081
Today Daily Change 0.0027
Today Daily Change % 0.22
Today daily open 1.2054
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2104
Daily SMA50 1.2129
Daily SMA100 1.2415
Daily SMA200 1.2905
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2148
Previous Daily Low 1.205
Previous Weekly High 1.2277
Previous Weekly Low 1.2048
Previous Monthly High 1.2246
Previous Monthly Low 1.176
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2088
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2111
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.202
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1986
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1922
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2119
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2183
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2217

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

