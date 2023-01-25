- GBP/USD bounces off weekly lows and reclaims 1.2300 on a soft US Dollar.
- The Producer Price Index in the UK cools down, sparking speculation that the Bank of England could tighten but not as aggressively as foreseen.
- Thursday’s US economic docket would feature GDP, unemployment claims, Durable Good Orders, and core PCE.
The GBP/USD solidly climbs and trims two days of consecutive losses after hitting a weekly low of 1.2263 on Wednesday. Risk aversion is the game’s name, while the US Dollar (USD) is pairing some of its earlier losses, underpinned by US bond yields rising. The GBP/USD is trading at 1.2384, clinging to gains of 0.42%.
UK's Producer Price Index eases, ahead of the BoE's next week meeting
During the European session, the GBP/USD slid to the lows of the day at 1.2282 amidst news that the UK’s Producer Price Index (PPI) for December cooled the most since April 2020, which would ease pressures for the Bank of England (BoE). Input prices paid by factories dropped -1.1% MoM, while the year-over-year data dropped 1.5% from 18% to 16.5%. Regarding Output prices, it fell -0.8% MoM beneath estimates for a 0.1% gain, while on an annual basis, it fell to 14.7% from 16.2%.
Therefore, speculations that the BoE would reassess how much tightening is needed to curb inflation weakened the GBP/USD. Additionally, weaker than-estimated UK PMIs for December, revealed Tuesday, sparked recessionary fears.
Meanwhile, the greenback has continued to weaken across the G8 FX board, as shown by the US Dollar Index, down 0.15%, staying at 101.767. Contrarily, US Treasury bond yields, paired with earlier losses, sit at 3.465%.
Aside from this, traders are bracing for a busy Thursday’s round of US economic data to be unveiled. The US economic docket will feature the Advance in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Q4, expected at 2.6%. Further, Durable Good Orders are expected to recover to 2.5%, compared to last month’s -2.1% plunge. Unemployment claims for the last week would also be updated, along with the US Federal Reserve Core PCE inflation reading.
Therefore, with money market futures chances at 75% of witnessing a 50 bps rate hike at the BoE meeting, further GBP/USD upside is expected.
GBP/USD Key Technical Levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2382
|Today Daily Change
|0.0047
|Today Daily Change %
|0.38
|Today daily open
|1.2335
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2174
|Daily SMA50
|1.2132
|Daily SMA100
|1.1741
|Daily SMA200
|1.1972
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2414
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2263
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2436
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2169
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2447
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1992
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2321
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2356
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2261
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2187
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.211
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2412
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2488
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2562
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to hold above 1.0900 as US Dollar rebounds
EUR/USD has lost its bullish momentum and turned negative on the day below 1.0900. The risk-averse market atmosphere helps the US Dollar find demand in the American session and makes it difficult for the pair to keep its footing.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.2350 area following earlier rebound
GBP/USD has lost its traction and retreated to the 1.2350 area after having advanced to 1.2400 in the early American session. With Wall Street's main indexes trading deep in negative territory, the US Dollar holds its ground against its rivals and weighs on the pair.
Gold: XAU/USD trapped between $1,920 and $1,940, upside risks prevail Premium
Wall Street indexes suffered on Wednesday with investors focused on earnings results and ahead of US growth data. Gold remains near multi-month highs, facing resistance around the $1,940 area. The $1,930 zone, still is a magnet area.
How China could legalize crypto in its efforts to tax cryptocurrency firms and individuals
Chinese journalist Colin Wu reported Chinese authorities’ efforts to tax cryptocurrency firms and individuals. Experts believe that in an attempt to control the collection of crypto taxes, China could legalize crypto.
Tesla (TSLA) Earnings Preview: Q4 earnings call will hinge on volume guidance
A lot could go wrong with Tesla's (TSLA) fourth quarter earnings call after the markets close on Wednesday. The market seems to be in agreement with TSLA stock down -1.3% in Wednesday's premarket.