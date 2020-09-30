GBP/USD climbs above 1.2900 on renewed USD weakness

- GBP/USD gained traction and rose above 1.2900 in the American session.
- Month-end flows seem to be weighing on the USD.
- Upbeat market mood is helping GBP/USD edge higher.
The GBP/USD pair gained traction in the early American session and climbed to a fresh daily high of 1.2921. As of writing, the pair was up 0.4% on the day at 1.2913.
DXY drops below 94.00
A fresh USD selloff seems to be fueling the pair's rally. In the absence of significant fundamental drivers, the sharp drop witnessed in the US Dollar Index (DXY) suggests that month-end flows are weighing on the greenback. At the moment, the DXY is flat on the day at 93.89.
Earlier in the day, the data from the US showed that employment in the private sector rose by 749,000 in September and the economic activity in the second quarter contracted by 31.4%. Both of these figures came in better than analysts' estimates and helped market sentiment turn positive.
Additionally, US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin noted that he was optimistic about reaching a coronavirus aid deal with Democrats. Boosted by the upbeat data and Mnuchin's remarks, Wall Street's main indexes gained traction and put additional weight on the safe-haven greenback's shoulders. The S&P 500 Index is currently gaining more than 1% at 3,371.
On the other hand, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson acknowledged earlier in the day that the coronavirus is a "serious and growing problem" in the UK. If COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the UK, the GBP could struggle to preserve its strength against its rivals.
Technical levels to watch for
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2911
|Today Daily Change
|0.0046
|Today Daily Change %
|0.36
|Today daily open
|1.2865
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2936
|Daily SMA50
|1.3024
|Daily SMA100
|1.2744
|Daily SMA200
|1.272
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2903
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2823
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2967
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2676
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3396
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2982
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2872
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2853
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2824
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2783
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2744
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2905
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2944
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2985
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces from the lows on hopes for a fiscal stimulus deal
EUR/USD has bounced off 1.17 as hopes for a new fiscal stimulus deal have risen. Earlier, US pending home sales and ADP Non-Farm Payrolls beat estimates. The chaotic US presidential debate weighed on sentiment beforehand.
GBP/USD hits 1.29 on better market mood
GBP/USD is trading around 1.29, up from the lows. The safe-haven dollar is falling amid fresh hopes for a fiscal stimulus deal. Concerns about Brexit and the British coronavirus situation weighed on the pound earlier.
XAU/USD rallies back to $1900 mark, lacks follow-through
Gold reversed an intraday dip to 100-hour EMA, around the $1882-81 region. Mixed oscillators on hourly/daily charts warrant some caution for bullish traders. Any further move up might be seen as a selling opportunity amid stronger USD.
Bitcoin could be poised for another $10,000 retest
Bitcoin is currently trading at $10,700 after a failed attempt to climb above $11,000. The digital asset has established a robust support level at $10,000, defended on several occasions throughout September.
WTI clinches daily highs near $39.50 ahead of EIA
Prices of the barrel of the American benchmark for the sweet light crude oil are partially fading Tuesday’s pullback and manage to regain the $39.50 region ahead of key supply data.