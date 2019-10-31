GBP/USD cheers December election polls, USD weakness with eyes on Brexit

- GBP/USD benefits from increasing odds of sustained Tory leadership, Fed rate cut.
- A light economic calendar in Britain keeps focussing on politics, US data.
- Friday’s NFP will be the key, as usual, while trade/Brexit developments can hold importance.
With the receding uncertainty surrounding British politics, be it Brexit or December election, GBP/USD takes the bids to 1.2930 while heading into the London open on Thursday.
While the European Union’s (EU) three-month Brexit extension set the tone of the Cable’s latest recovery, increasing odds of the December election and public support to the United Kingdom’s (UK) Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson seems to help the pair recently. A recent poll by the UK’s Daily Mail suggests that the Tory leader is ahead of the opposition Labour party head Jeremy Corbyn.
Adding to the upside could be the exit of Nigel Farage’s Brexit party from most polls, which in turn is expected to support Tories during the December month election. Furthermore, the market’s reaction to the United States (US) Federal Reserve’s (Fed) third consecutive rate cut and anticipation of further price pressure have been weighing on the US Dollar (USD) and providing an additional upside to the quote.
On the trade front, the US initial pleased Chinese diplomats by allowing them to renew Iran sanction waivers but the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo renewed uncertainty after blaming China’s ruling party took advantage of the US goodwill. In return, China’s Commerce Ministry shares further guidelines of the trade talks, which will be held via a telephone call between the diplomats, while confirming no change in plan for negotiations.
It’s worth mentioning that the risk-tone has been sluggish with the US 10-year Treasury yields staying below 1.80% while Asian stocks cheering the Fed’s dovish rate cut.
Given the absence of British data, traders will keep following the UK political headlines concerning Brexit and the Parliaments’ drama over the December election, together with US-China trade story, for fresh impulse. However, major attention will be on Friday’s employment data from the US as the Fed recently repeated its optimism surrounding the job markets.
Technical Analysis
The Cable is on its way towards 1.3000 round-figure while a sustained break beyond the monthly top of 1.3013 will be the key to propel prices towards 1.3100 and May’s high around 1.3180. On the downside, a three-week-old rising trend line at 1.2890 and 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) level of 1.2740 holds the key to pair’s further declines in the direction to September month high of 1.2583.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Euro approaching the October highs post-Fed
On the daily chart, the Fiber is trading in a bear trend below its 200-day simple moving average (DMAs). The Fed cut interest rates by 25 bps as widely expected.
GBP/USD cheers December election polls, USD weakness with eyes on Brexit
With the receding uncertainty surrounding British politics, be it Brexit or December election, GBP/USD takes the bids to 1.2930 while heading into the London open on Thursday.
USD/JPY unfazed around 108.65 even as BOJ modifies forward guidance
USD/JPY continues to hold the lower ground around 108.65, as the Yen remains unfazed by the BOJ's status-quo, despite the central bank modifying its forward guidance on the interest rates to more clearly signal future chance of rate cut.
Gold extends post-FOMC bounce to test $ 1500 mark
Gold prices extended the post-FOMC rate cut induced bounce in Asia and tested the 1500 mark, as the US dollar remained on the back foot across the board even as the Fed dropped its previous reference that signaled future rate cuts.
The Fed halts rate cuts seeing improvements in global risk
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell confirmed in person what had been implied in the bank’s statement announcing its third 0.25% rate reduction in as many meetings.