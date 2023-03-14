GBP/USD bulls meet resistance near 1.2200 ahead of UK budget

- GBP/USD bulls come up for air but pressures remain ahead of the UK budget.
- Fed bets are dwindling in regards to a hawkish bias, weighing on the US Dollar.
GBP/USD was lower on Tuesday but hovers around a one-month high on the back of a soft US dollar that was dented at the start of the week due to the market turmoil in the banking sector. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.2165 and down by some 0.14% after falling from a high of 1.2203 to a low of 1.2135 so far.
On the domestic front, official data showed that UK pay growth lost pace in the three months to January, welcome news for the Bank of England as it seeks to rein in inflation and a further factor in the mix for its rate-setting meeting next week.
Meanwhile, for GBP, tomorrow’s budget will provide a diversion from the fallout from the collapse of SVB. ´´Following the debacle of the September 23 mini-budget, Chancellor Hunt will not be looking to ruffle many feathers in his speech tomorrow. Not-as-bad-as-expected UK growth data and tight UK labour market conditions means that the public sector finances have outperformed the predictions of the OBR. The Chancellor may therefore have a little wiggle room,´´ analysts at Rabobank explained.
´´The Chancellor is also under pressure to increase pay for some public sector workers. As long as the bulk of the measures announced by Hunt are aimed at supporting productivity and investment without added to the strain on public finances, GBP should react well,´´ the analysts added. ´´ The break above the 50 day sma at 1.2135 is a bullish near-term signal. That said, we see room for the USD to reverse this week’s losses and would look for a move back to GBP/USD1.19 on a 1 month view,´´ the Rabobank analysts explained.
Elsewhere, in the US, inflation data in the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.4% last month after accelerating 0.5% in January. In the 12 months through February, the CPI increased by 6.0%, a slower pace than the 6.4% annualized gain in January, however, this was still above the Federal Reserve's 2% target. Consequently, the US Dollar found some demand and made a session high in the US but it has since turned lower while futures priced in a Fed rate cut by year's end.
Fed funds futures show a change in sentiment with regard to this month's FOMC meeting. However, the CME´s Fed Watch Tool shows a 28.4% likelihood the Fed would stand pat at the end of its two-day policy meeting on March 22, slightly down from the prior day following the CPI data.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2172
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|1.2183
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2016
|Daily SMA50
|1.2131
|Daily SMA100
|1.2026
|Daily SMA200
|1.1899
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.22
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2032
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2114
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1803
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2402
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2136
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2096
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2077
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.197
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1909
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2244
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2306
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2412
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD firm above 1.0700, looking at 1.0750 Premium
EUR/USD bounced back toward the 1.0750 area as the US Dollar weakened ounce the impact of US inflation data vanished. The DXY is still under pressure even as US Treasury yields rebound. More US inflation data is due on Wednesday and the ECB is set to raise rates again on Thursday despite the SVB turmoil.
AUD/USD rises again but remains unable to retake 0.6700 Premium
AUD/USD rose modestly on Tuesday on the back of a weaker US dollar. The pair holds a bullish bias in the short term but gains look capped while under 0.6700. More US inflation numbers are due on Wednesday, while the Australian jobs report is on Thursday.
Gold: Bulls hold the grip and aim for $1,960 Premium
Spot gold peaked for the week at $1,914.60 a troy ounce during Asian trading hours, as the US Dollar remained on the back foot amid uncertainty about upcoming Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy decisions.
Polkadot price rallies 5% on Tuesday, while risk builds Bitcoin rally provides wrong-footed sense of safety
Polkadot (DOT) price is slicing through the bears' territory as a knife through butter this Tuesday. Altcoins are trading higher as big brother Bitcoin is trading another profitable day with an over 8% gain on the books.
Stable growth and firmer inflation to prompt more swiss tightening
After slowing through most of 2022, there are signs that Swiss economic growth is in the process of bottoming out. Sentiment surveys improved at the start of this year, while the growth outlook for the Eurozone—Switzerland's main export partner—has also become more constructive.